Vinicius has found himself at the center of transfer speculation, with Al-Hilal showing a keen interest in acquiring his services. He has been a mainstay at Real Madrid and a key figure in their lineup. But while Neymar’s future with the Saudi club is still in the air, Al-Hilal has their sights set on the Brazilian winger.

According to Marca, Al-Hilal’s interest in Vinicius stems from their concerns over Neymar‘s contract, which will expire in June 2025. Injuries have hampered the veteran’s tenure at the club, despite his legendary status. Thus, Al-Hilal’s management is reconsidering whether to retain him beyond his current deal. As a result, they have shifted their focus toward a player they see as a dream signing—Vinicius Junior.

Neymar’s arrival in the Middle East from Paris Saint-Germain was seen as a landmark signing for the Saudi Pro League. However, the Brazilian forward has struggled with injuries, and a recent cruciate ligament tear has sidelined him until 2025. Despite his superstar status, the Blue Waves’ management is contemplating whether to extend his contract or let him leave as a free agent in 2025.

With Neymar’s uncertain future, Al-Hilal is eyeing potential replacements to maintain their dominance in the Saudi Pro League. Many regard Vinicius as one of the best wingers in the world and a key candidate for the 2024 Ballon d’Or. As a result, the Saudi side sees him as an ideal successor to the 32-year-old. The Brazilian forward’s speed, dribbling skills, and ability to change games have made him a target for Al-Hilal. Especially, as they are willing to break the bank to bring him to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal’s determination and financial power

At 24, Vinicius is already one of the most valuable footballers globally. Valued at €200 million by Transfermarkt, he remains a cornerstone of Real Madrid’s squad. The Brazilian is also under contract with the Spanish giants until 2027. His €1.1 billion release clause further highlights his significance to the club. It also indicates Madrid’s intent to retain him for the foreseeable future,

Real Madrid supposedly isn’t concerned about losing Vinicius, despite the increasing interest from Al-Hilal. They know of the Saudi club’s plans, but they’re still confident in the forward’s commitment to sticking with the club. Vinicius is unlikely to leave Real Madrid anytime soon due to his exorbitant release clause. There is also his strong desire to continue his adventure there.

Madrid’s faith in the Brazilian star is built on his rapid rise over recent seasons, where he has consistently delivered standout performances. His dribbling, goalscoring prowess, and overall influence on the pitch have made him one of the most important players in the world. With his contract running until 2027, the club sees him as a key piece in their long-term project. Thus, making any potential departure seem far-fetched.

Al-Hilal, one of the most prominent clubs in the Saudi Pro League, have been aggressive in their pursuit of European talent. The club already boasts an impressive lineup, featuring players like Ivan Toney, Riyad Mahrez, and Franck Kessie. Including Vinicius would also boost their stature even further. Their financial clout has allowed them to make bold moves in the transfer market. This included their successful bid for Neymar in 2023.

The Saudi Pro League champions are no strangers to making record-breaking offers. Earlier reports indicated that Vinicius had turned down a €1 billion offer from a Saudi club, a deal that would have been the largest in sports history. This rejection shows that while money is no object for Al-Hilal, Vinicius is focused on his career in Europe for the time being.

Al-Hilal remains undeterred by this initial setback and is expected to return with another major bid during the 2025 summer transfer window. With Neymar’s contract expiring at the same time, Al-Hilal sees this as the perfect moment to make their move. The Saudi club’s management, led by executives like Khaled Al Issa, has made it clear that they view Vinicius as the ideal replacement for Neymar.

