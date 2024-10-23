A decision to relocate an Al-Nassr AFC Champions League match with Ronaldo from Iran to Dubai due to security concerns has caused a significant uproar in India. The Kolkata-based club Mohun Bagan Super Giants are at the center of the controversy. They recently forfeited their own AFC Champions League qualifier against an Iranian club. Thus, Indian fans and officials feel that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has shown inconsistency in security concerns handling. Particularly when comparing the situation involving Ronaldo’s team and their own.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his team, Al-Nassr, were scheduled to face Esteghlal Tehran in an AFC Champions League fixture in Iran. However, due to mounting security fears in the region, the AFC announced that the match would be moved to Dubai; sparking outrage in India. Concern for the players’ safety led to the decision to move the match to a different location; given the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

This decision was a necessary precaution for the safety of the players. However, Mohun Bagan, an Indian Super League team, feels it did not receive the same consideration when raising similar security concerns earlier.

Unequal treatment sparks outrage in India

Just days before Al-Nassr’s match, Mohun Bagan had a similar dilemma when they were playing Tractor SC, an Iranian club, in Tabriz on Oct. 2. The Indian club refused to travel to Iran, citing concerns for the safety of their players and staff. However, instead of relocating the match or changing the date, the AFC ruled that Mohun Bagan had “withdrawn” from the competition. Thus, effectively disqualifying them from the AFC Champions League.

This ruling has left many in India feeling aggrieved, especially in light of the decision to move the match involving Ronaldo. A spokesperson for Mohun Bagan expressed the club’s frustration, saying, “Not applying the same standard to Mohun Bagan would amount to unequal treatment by the AFC. We constantly communicate our concerns about the volatile and unsafe conditions in and around Iran, especially with regard to the safety of players and staff.”

The sense of unequal treatment has led to widespread frustration among Indian football fans. Many feel that Mohun Bagan was unfairly penalized, while teams like Al-Nassr are being given more leniency. The Mohun Bagan spokesman added that the club had voiced its worries regarding Iran’s security situation ahead of time. Yet, the AFC took no action to accommodate them.

The controversy has drawn parallels to a previous incident involving Lionel Messi and Hong Kong. In February, fans felt cheated when Messi did not play in a scheduled match, despite buying expensive tickets. Fans in India are feeling neglected in favor of a better famous player and club, similar to the Messi issue.

India and Ronaldo incident parallels that of Messi and Hong Kong

This situation bears a striking resemblance to the uproar in Hong Kong when Lionel Messi failed to play in an exhibition match that his team, Inter Miami, had scheduled. In that instance, over 38,000 fans had packed the stadium. They paid exorbitant prices for tickets, only to see the Argentine sit on the bench due to a groin injury. The anger among Hong Kong fans escalated into a diplomatic spat; with some accusing the superstar of deliberately snubbing Hong Kong for political reasons.

Much like the Messi controversy, Indian fans now feel that their team is unfairly on the sidelines. The parallel between the two incidents lies in the frustration as organizers favor more high-profile players and teams. In both cases, fans and officials have called for fairness and transparency in decision-making.

