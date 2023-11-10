Al-Hilal is pondering a major adjustment to Neymar Jr’s contract following his major injury with Brazil.

The Brazilian superstar signed a two-year agreement with the Saudi team for around $160 million each season. He moved there from Paris Saint-Germain in August for $95 million. Neymar was playing for Brazil last month when he and his country lost to Uruguay 2-0. He sustained an extremely serious knee injury.

Testing later confirmed that Neymar had torn the ACL and meniscus in his left knee. Preliminary estimates place the 31-year-old player’s complete recovery anywhere from six to ten months. It seems like the former Barcelona star will be out for the rest of the season with this injury.

With the remainder of the season off the table, the Brazilian now faces a frantic recovery process. He is fighting to play at the Copa America in the United States this coming summer. The veteran winger concludes his debut Saudi Arabian championship campaign by participating in three matches and recording two assists.

Saudi club could temporarily unregister Neymar

Arriyadiyah, a Saudi Arabian news site, reports that Al-Hilal is considering temporarily suspending his registration owing to the injury. By Saudi Pro League regulations, teams are allowed a maximum of eight non-Saudi players in their squads.

Currently, the Saudi giants have seven overseas players, and there is consideration to deregister Neymar to create space for an additional foreign player. This is a common topic of discussion amongst the team’s hierarchy.

The move is in line with manager Jorge Jesus’ long-term plans to improve the team’s depth and quality by adding a foreign left defender, in particular.

Besides the former PSG ace, Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and the Brazilian duo Malcolm and Michael are now on Al-Hilal’s roster of international players.

Without having to worry about Neymar’s injuries, the Blue Waves may seek new players in the next January transfer window. The team’s dedication to fielding a balanced and formidable lineup is further highlighted.

When will Neymar be back with Al-Hilal?

Despite the challenges caused by Neymar’s injury, Al-Hilal continues to dominate the Saudi Pro League. The club’s will to keep their top spot in the rankings will be on full display when they resume their season against Al-Taawon, currently in fourth place.

It is expected that Neymar will be fully fit for the 2024-25 season, and his return to the team will be enthusiastically greeted, the report adds.

Recent events have prompted Brazil head coach Fernando Diniz to come to the winger’s defense and pledge to get the most out of his superstar forward.

“No coach in the world would give up on Neymar with the hunger he has and the desire he has. Again, [against Venezuela] he was decisive, he provided an assist. I already said that Neymar is one of the greatest players in the history of Brazilian football and world football,” he told the media last month.

“One thing worth mentioning is Neymar’s numbers, he is first in almost all-important aspects for a striker. First in goals, assists, goal participation, dribbling, first in a score on the specialized website… the numbers explain why he is here.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO