Manchester City are reportedly in negotiations with Erling Haaland regarding a lucrative contract extension potentially worth up to £500,000 per week, a deal that would make him the Premier League’s highest-paid player.

The proposed deal would significantly surpass Kevin De Bruyne’s current £400,000-a-week salary, solidifying Haaland’s position as the league’s top earner. City are reportedly confident of reaching an agreement that would extend Haaland’s stay in Manchester by two years, beyond his current contract expiration in 2027. This extension would keep Haaland at City into his prime years as a striker.

Despite the positive progress in negotiations, a significant obstacle remains: Haaland’s desire to retain a release clause in his new contract. This clause, similar to the one in his Borussia Dortmund contract, would allow him to depart should a club meet a predetermined transfer fee.

The release clause dilemma

City aims to either remove this clause entirely or substantially increase its value, potentially to around £200 million. Haaland, however, is reportedly hesitant to relinquish this option, particularly given the ongoing speculation linking him to clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

His advisors, his father and super-agent Rafaela Pimenta, remain firm on this point, understanding that a release clause played a crucial role in facilitating his move to City in the first place.

Guardiola’s future and Haaland’s decision

The situation is further complicated by the uncertainty surrounding Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City. His contract expires next summer, and any potential departure could influence Haaland’s decision. The Norwegian striker’s preference for maintaining a release clause underscores his desire to keep his options open, especially considering the possible managerial change.

Haaland and his advisors are insistent on this clause as it allows him to make a further move if necessary, a factor key to his decision making process.

While negotiations are ongoing, the reported terms suggest an attempt by Manchester City to secure one of the world’s most prolific strikers for the long term, even acknowledging the uncertainty around their manager’s future. The success of this contract extension rests on finding a compromise regarding the release clause, a sticking point that highlights the complexities of modern football negotiations at the highest level.