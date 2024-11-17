Victor Osimhen‘s transfer value has shifted dramatically, highlighting the volatility of the modern football market. While initial reports suggested a €130 million release clause, his current situation with Galatasaray paints a different picture.

The initial €130 million release clause, once a seemingly insurmountable barrier, has been significantly lowered. A revised contract, agreed upon in August 2024, following a period of intense speculation (February-August), reflects a more realistic valuation in the current market climate.

This new contract, following his December 2023 renewal with Napoli, features a reduced release clause; those who wish to acquire the prolific striker will now need only €81 million (plus add-ons) during the January transfer window.

Despite the reduced release clause and the considerable interest from various clubs in the past, Osimhen himself has explicitly stated his intention to remain at Galatasaray until the end of the season. He joined the Turkish club on a free loan in September, earning €6 million net annually.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Osimhen declared, “I’m happy here. I’ve found a great family in this club, and they’re behaving wonderfully. I’m happy with my decision and don’t intend to move until June. I’m staying here until the end of the season.” This decision removes any immediate possibility of a mid-season transfer.

The post-season clause:

Further reducing his price tag, Osimhen’s release clause will decrease to €75 million (plus add-ons) after the season concludes. This figure represents a considerable reduction from the initially reported €130 million and is a stark contrast to Napoli’s decision to reject PSG’s €130 million bid in July 2023. This highlights the fluctuations in player valuations and the complexities of the modern transfer market.

Osimhen’s continued success with Galatasaray further supports his high market value. His impressive statistics (nine goals and four assists in nine matches across the league and Europa League) highlight his prolific form, proving his abilities remain undiminished.

In hindsight, Napoli’s decision to reject PSG’s substantial offer appears regrettable, given the subsequent decrease in Osimhen’s release clause.

The fluctuating market value serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of football finance and the risk involved in both buying and selling players in today’s transfer market. While Osimhen’s future remains uncertain beyond this season, his immediate focus is clear: a successful campaign with Galatasaray.