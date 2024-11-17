Speculation surrounding Neymar‘s future with Al Hilal has intensified in recent weeks, particularly following news of his extended injury absence of four to six weeks due to a thigh tendon tear. Reports now suggest that the Brazilian star’s time in Saudi Arabia may be coming to an end, as Neymar reportedly seeks to terminate his contract with Al Hilal to facilitate a return to his boyhood club, Santos.

According to Argentine journalist and transfer market expert Cesar Luis Merlo, Santos has already reached an agreement with Neymar, contingent on the player’s successful contract termination. This potential move could see the star rejoin Santos during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Though several clubs, including Inter Miami—where a reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez has been rumored—have been linked with Neymar, his connection to Santos has gained the most traction. Santos, the club where Neymar began his career in 2003 at the age of 10 and where he rose to prominence before his move to Barcelona in 2013, appears poised to welcome their prodigal son back.

A week ago, Brazilian club’s executive director Marcio Calves addressed the rumors, giving an optimistic update for the Peixe fans if Neymar could end his contract in Saudi Arabia: “I believe there’s a 60% chance Neymar will join us when his contract with Al Hilal ends. He might be willing to take a pay cut because he loves Santos and is thinking about the 2026 World Cup.”

Neymar’s return would be central to Santos’ ambitious plan to reestablish itself as a top South American club. Executives anticipate that his arrival could attract other notable players, with reports suggesting names like Gabriel Barbosa, Ganso, and former Real Madrid defender Danilo as potential targets for 2025, coinciding with Santos’ return to Brazil’s top division.

Neymar’s journey in Saudi Arabia

Neymar’s move to Al Hilal in August 2023 was one of the Saudi Pro League’s marquee transfers. The Brazilian signed a two-year deal worth approximately $220 million, making it one of the most lucrative contracts in soccer history. However, his time in Saudi Arabia has been marred by injuries.

The winger started leading the team the first 5 matches he played in, but during an international break against Uruguay for the World Cup qualifiers on October 17, 2023 (barely a month after signing), he suffered a devastating ACL and meniscus tear in his left knee. This severe injury sidelined him for over a year, with Al Hilal losing his main star.

Neymar made his long-awaited comeback on October 21 in the AFC Champions League game against Al Ain. However, two weeks later in the game against Esteghlal FC, Neymar suffered an injury and had to be subbed off. The results of the medical tests indicated that the star suffered a tear in the thigh tendon, sidelining him once again for four to six weeks.

With Neymar’s injury record and limited contributions, Al Hilal may be open to negotiations to release the player from his contract. Neymar, in turn, could forego part of his substantial salary to facilitate the move, allowing Santos to accommodate him within their wage structure.