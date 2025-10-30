Trending topics:
MLS
Does Lionel Messi really fall behind Son Heung-min in MLS kit sales? Race heats up as latest stats emerge, but Thomas Muller fails to crack top 10

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi (left), Son Heung-min (center), and Thomas Muller (right)

As the 2025 Major League Soccer season enters its closing stretch, a fascinating storyline has taken hold across the soccer world. Lionel Messi, once the undisputed face of American soccer since joining Inter Miami, is now feeling the pressure — both from the explosive rise of Son Heung-Min at LAFC and the sudden arrival of Thomas Muller at the Vancouver Whitecaps.

But while Muller’s late-season surge has shaken the league statistically, it’s the battle for commercial supremacy — the MLS best-selling jersey list — that’s capturing global attention. The question lingering among fans is simple: has Son really dethroned Messi at the top of the American market?

Since Messi’s arrival in 2023, MLS has seen record-breaking crowds, revenue, and global visibility. Yet the balance of power is shifting. Muller’s arrival in Vancouver revitalized the Whitecaps’ attack, while Son’s move from Tottenham to Los Angeles in July 2025 sparked a cultural wave that stretched far beyond the pitch.

Son’s unveiling at BMO Stadium was a media spectacle, with thousands of fans waving black-and-gold flags and chanting in Korean. Within days, stores across Los Angeles sold out of his No. 7 shirt. LAFC’s general manager, John Thorrington, told talkSPORT: “This is now the second week where we’re not just talking about the highest-selling soccer jersey in the MLS. It is the highest-selling jersey of any sport in the world right now.”

For a brief moment, it seemed that Son had overtaken Messi not just as a player to watch, but as the most marketable athlete in American sports.

The results are in

However, according to MLSStore.com figures released to SportsLogos.net, Messi’s commercial grip remains unbroken. The Inter Miami icon tops the 2025 MLS Best-Selling Jersey list, ahead of Son Heung-Min in second place. It marks the fifth consecutive season that Messi has led the standings, a testament to his enduring global appeal even as challengers rise around him.

RankPlayerClub
1.Lionel MessiInter Miami
2.Son Heung-MinLAFC
3.Hirving ‘Chucky’ LozanoSan Diego FC
4.Luis SuarezInter Miami
5.Miguel AlmironAtlanta United
6.Jordan MorrisSeattle Sounders
7.Rodrigo De PaulInter Miami
8.Darlington NagbeColumbus Crew
9.Wilfried ZahaCharlotte FC
10.Marco ReusLA Galaxy
Despite the feverish excitement surrounding his arrival, Thomas Muller does not appear in the top 10, suggesting his influence remains primarily on the field rather than in merchandise sales.

