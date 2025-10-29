Trending topics:
Lionel Messi outdone in MLS once again: Thomas Muller breaks Inter Miami star’s record in record time

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Thomas Müller (L) #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.
© Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty ImagesThomas Müller (L) #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.

When Thomas Muller arrived in Vancouver this past August, few imagined that within weeks, the German legend would be rewriting the very same statistical categories that Lionel Messi once ruled unchallenged. The Inter Miami forward, long seen as the face of Major League Soccer since his blockbuster arrival in 2023, suddenly finds himself in unfamiliar territory — being outperformed, not by an up-and-coming prodigy, but by another European great nearing the twilight of his career.

As the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs phase heads toward its decisive phase, Muller’s explosive start for the Vancouver Whitecaps has redefined the competitive landscape of a league that, for over two years, revolved around Messi’s dominance.

When the Whitecaps announced the experienced striker’s arrival from Bayern Munich, many expected a quiet adaptation period. Instead, the German World Cup winner stormed into MLS with the same sharp instinct and intelligence that defined his time in Europe.

In just seven matches, Muller has recorded seven goals and three assists, displaying ruthless precision in front of goal. His adaptation to North American soccer has been seamless — so much so that he now sits atop the league’s goals-per-90-minute chart, averaging 1.16 goals per game, narrowly eclipsing Messi’s 1.08 and Son Heung-min’s 1.00 for LAFC.

According to official MLS data, Muller currently leads the league in scoring efficiency, marking him as the most lethal finisher on U.S. soil despite arriving just two months ago. It’s a remarkable feat for a player who joined the competition late in the campaign, but the numbers tell a compelling story: the German star has transformed Vancouver’s attack almost overnight.

The shift in power

For much of the past two years, Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami symbolized a golden era for MLS — a fusion of global stardom and consistent excellence. He lifted trophies, broke attendance records, and set new commercial standards. But as new stars arrived — Son in Los Angeles, Muller in Vancouver — that dominance has started to face serious challenges both on and off the pitch.

While Son’s impact has been primarily cultural and commercial, Muller’s is purely soccer. His arrival has quietly redrawn the performance map of MLS, revealing that even at 36, the German playmaker’s knack for positioning and timing remains unmatched. And just when it seemed the conversation would stay limited to his on-field efficiency, Muller has gone one step further — surpassing Messi in a statistic that has long defined composure and reliability.

The surprising stat revealed

Incredibly, despite joining MLS in August 2025 and featuring in only nine matches across all competitionsThomas Muller has already outscored Lionel Messi in penalties. The breakdown is eye-opening:

PlayerJoined MLSGames PlayedPenalty Goals Scored
Lionel Messi2023834
Thomas Muller202596

Messi, who joined the Herons in 2023 and has now played 83 matches, trails Muller in this category — an almost unbelievable comparison considering the vast difference in appearances. The detail might seem minor on the surface, but it highlights a deeper truth: Muller’s short stint in North America is not a farewell tour — it’s a statement of enduring excellence.

