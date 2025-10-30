Haaland to leave Man City? Former Premier League executive makes bold prediction about the Norwegian’s future

Despite initial uncertainty surrounding Erling Haaland‘s arrival at Manchester City, he has emerged as a cornerstone of the team, quickly establishing himself as one of its top players. The Citizens have therefore extended his contract until 2034, underscoring their firm intention to retain him for many years. Nevertheless, a former Premier League executive has made a bold prediction about Haaland’s future, offering a thorough analysis of the situation.

After appearing in 158 games for Manchester City, Erling has scored 139 goals, establishing himself as the third-highest scorer in the team’s history. He is just 122 goals shy of surpassing Sergio Aguero as the club’s all-time top scorer. Additionally, he has secured six titles, including two Premier League championships (2022-23 and 2023-24) and one UEFA Champions League title (2022-23).

Haaland has signed a long-term contract with Manchester City until 2034. However, former Aston Villa executive Keith Wyness claims that the Norwegian could leave the team. “I think Erling Haaland could leave at the end of this season… There is much talk about Vinicius Junior’s departure from Real Madrid to Saudi Arabia. Rumors of £200 million for Vinicius Junior could be a factor that would allow Real Madrid to bid for Haaland,” he said, via Football Insider’s Inside Track.

Wyness might anticipate Haaland’s departure, but this is far from straightforward, as it would need Real Madrid allowing Vinicius Junior to leave. Despite the apparently strained relationship between the Brazilian and Xabi Alonso, the team seems ready to renew Vinicius’s contract. Moreover, if Erling joined the Spanish club, it could spark a conflict with Kylian Mbappe, who has already solidified his role as the team’s primary center forward.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring a goal.

Man City star Erling Haaland breaks silence on a potential Real Madrid transfer

With Vinicius Junior’s future in doubt for several months, rumors about Real Madrid’s interest in Erling Haaland have gained momentum, as he is seen as one of the best players in the world and one of the leaders of the new era. For this reason, the Manchester City star has not hesitated to speak about this issue, clearly expressing his perspective.

“My feelings and the discussions I had convinced me that this was the right choice. Ultimately, when I spoke with people, we came to this conclusion, and I felt very good about it… I look forward to spending many more years in Manchester. It’s going to be incredible… I just signed a nine-year contract, so what do you want me to say?,” Erling Haaland said as reported by Diario AS in January 2025.

Pep Guardiola has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to keeping Haaland as his cornerstone, even allowing Julian Alvarez to depart for Atlético Madrid. With their sporting strategy firmly in place, Manchester City are clearly investing in the Norwegian, who continues to excel in the 2025-26 season. With 15 goals in 12 games, Haaland stands as a strong candidate for the European Golden Boot, competing alongside Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane.