Comments

Lionel Messi tops MLS salary list: Where do stars Son Heung-min and Thomas Muller rank?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Heung Min Son (L) of the Los Angeles Football Club, Lionel Messi (M) #10 of Inter Miami CF, and Thomas Muller (R) #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps.
© Matthew Stockman, Leonardo Fernandez, & Rich Lam/Getty ImagesHeung Min Son (L) of the Los Angeles Football Club, Lionel Messi (M) #10 of Inter Miami CF, and Thomas Muller (R) #13 of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Lionel Messi has begun a revolution since his arrival at Inter Miami, breaking Major League Soccer’s broadcasting and contract records. With the Argentine ace once again topping the league’s salary list, many fans are wondering where recent star arrivals Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller stand.

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) has released its 2025 Salary Guide on Wednesday, October 29th, outlining each player’s compensation across the league. The report includes all players under contract as of October 1, 2025, listing both their annualized base salary (which includes guaranteed bonuses) and their total guaranteed compensation, which also factors in marketing deals and agent fees.

At the top of the ranking, Lionel Messi comfortably leads as the highest-paid player in MLS, earning $20,446,667 in guaranteed compensation for 2025. The Inter Miami star is also positioned as the player with the biggest base salary, earning $12 million per year.

It’s worth noting that Messi’s recent contract extension with Inter Miami isn’t reflected in this report due to the October cutoff date. Still, with his new deal extending his staying until 2028, it’s safe to assume the Argentine legend will remain the league’s top earner, unless another major superstar arrives.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF acknowledges the fans.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF acknowledges the fans.

Where do Son and Müller rank?

Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller were among the biggest names to join MLS during the 2025 summer transfer window. The South Korean forward completed a league-record $26 million move to LAFC, while Müller signed with the Vancouver Whitecaps as a free agent after ending his long tenure at Bayern Munich.

Lionel Messi outdone in MLS once again: Thomas Muller breaks Inter Miami star’s mark in record time

In the latest Salary Guide, Son ranks second overall, with a total guaranteed compensation of $11,152,852. Besides, he’s the only other player in MLS alongside Lionel Messi to earn more than $10 million annually, with a base salary of $10,368,750.

Müller’s case is a different story. Despite being the clear star of the Whitecaps, who have won just one of 12 games since his debut, the German midfielder ranks 80th in the league’s salary list. His guaranteed compensation sits at $1,436,956, with a base salary of $1,284,456.

This is largely because Müller doesn’t occupy a Designated Player (DP) slot in Vancouver’s roster, instead registering as an international player. That’s expected to change next season, as his current deal, which expires in December 2025, includes an option to convert into a DP contract for 2026, which would significantly raise his salary.

Top 10 highest earners in MLS

Taking guaranteed compensation into account, the following players rank as the top 10 earners in the 2025 MLSPA Salary Guide:

  • Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): $20,446,667
  • Heung-min Son (LAFC): $11,152,852
  • Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami): $8,774,996
  • Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United): $7,871,000
  • Hirving Lozano (San Diego FC): $7,633,333
  • Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls): $6,035,625
  • Jordi Alba (Inter Miami): $6,000,000
  • Ricard Puig Martí (LA Galaxy): $5,779,688
  • Jonathan Bamba (Chicago Fire): $5,581,806
  • Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC): $5,311,667
