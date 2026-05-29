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Report: Barcelona submit $116M offer to Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.
© Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

The high-stakes transfer saga surrounding Julian Alvarez is rapidly shifting into overdrive as the summer window approaches. Just days after revelations surfaced that the Atletico Madrid forward had rejected a lucrative $11 million contract extension at the Metropolitano, Barcelona have reportedly made their move to lure the World Cup winner to Catalonia.

According to international transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have formally submitted a first official proposal to Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez worth a flat €100 million ($116 million).

The Italian insider further detailed that the blockbuster package consists entirely of guaranteed base fee, featuring no performance-based add-ons or player-exchange components.

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Despite the astronomical figure, Romano notes that Atletico Madrid management is deeply frustrated with how the situation has unfolded and rejected this opening line of credit. However, preventing an exit will be an uphill battle for Los Colchoneros, as Alvarez has already formally submitted a transfer request to club hierarchy.

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Barcelona are widely expected to regroup and return with an improved package, confident that the player’s unwavering desire to don the Blaugrana shirt will ultimately force Atletico’s hand.

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Julián Álvarez nears Barcelona deal: The reported reasons why the Argentine wants to leave Atlético Madrid

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Julián Álvarez nears Barcelona deal: The reported reasons why the Argentine wants to leave Atlético Madrid

Could PSG hijack Barcelona’s dream deal?

While Barcelona currently lead the race for Alvarez’s signature, they could face fierce financial competition from the French capital. According to journalist Iñaki Villalon on the Spanish sports program El Chiringuito, Paris Saint-Germain previously tested the waters with a massive proposal.

The insider revealed that prior to the Copa del Rey final—which Atletico Madrid lost on penalties to Real Sociedad—PSG had tabled a $140 million offer that also included two players in exchange for the Argentine forward.

At the time, Atlético executives immediately dismissed the French giants’ advance, maintaining hope that they could still salvage the relationship and convince Alvarez to remain in Madrid.

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However, now that the forward has rejected a contract renewal and communicated his desire to leave, PSG are reportedly ready to leverage their immense financial power to hijack Barcelona’s top summer target.

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