Denis Bouanga breaks Carlos Vela’s historic record in LAFC win over Real Salt Lake

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

LAFC’s 2025 season shines brighter thanks to Bouanga’s 19 goals and 5 assists, making him the top scorer and playmaker of the squad.
LAFC is having one of its most promising seasons in Major League Soccer, and while several postponed matches remain, the team’s performance under Steve Cherundolo has fans optimistic about another deep playoff run. What stands out the most, however, is the rise of Denis Bouanga, who is quickly etching his name into the club’s history books.

The Gabonese winger has been nothing short of spectacular in 2025. With 19 goals and 5 assists so far this MLS season, Bouanga is the team’s top scorer and playmaker. His ability to deliver in crucial moments has been decisive for LAFC’s push to the top of the Western Conference.

Bouanga made headlines after scoring against Real Salt Lake, which marked his 94th career goal with LAFC. That strike allowed him to surpass Carlos Vela, the Mexican superstar who previously held the club’s all-time scoring record with 93 goals.

For LAFC fans, this moment carried special significance. Vela, who joined the franchise at its inception in 2018, set a standard for greatness with his legendary 2019 MVP season that saw him score a record-breaking 34 goals in a single MLS campaign. Now, Bouanga has stepped up as the face of the attack, showing that the club’s legacy of elite forwards is alive and well.

The milestone that redefined LAFC history

When Bouanga tied Vela’s mark in the match against San Jose Earthquakes, he expressed his emotions through the club’s social media channels:
“I’m very happy to equal Carlos. I have no more words. Let’s go LAFC!”

Son Heung-min move to LAFC helps MLS hit record transfer market milestone in 2025

see also

Son Heung-min move to LAFC helps MLS hit record transfer market milestone in 2025

Just a few days later, his goal against Real Salt Lake pushed him past Vela, officially making him the all-time leading scorer in LAFC history.

LAFC’s top scorers of all time

  • Denis Bouanga – 94 goals
  • Carlos Vela – 93 goals

This accomplishment underscores how quickly Bouanga has become a club legend. Arriving in Los Angeles in 2022, he has consistently delivered on the field, and now his name sits at the very top of LAFC’s record books.

What’s next for Bouanga and LAFC?

With the regular season heading into its decisive stretch, LAFC has games in hand compared to some of its Western Conference rivals. That means Bouanga could extend his scoring record even further while helping LAFC climb the standings.

Alongside veterans like Hugo Lloris in goal and Heung-Min Son leading the attack, Bouanga’s performances make LAFC one of the top contenders for the MLS Cup 2025.

