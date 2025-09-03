Son Heung-min move to LAFC helps MLS hit record transfer market milestone in 2025

Son Heung-min’s arrival at Los Angeles FC has been the headline move of a blockbuster 2025 MLS summer transfer window, one in which several clubs took big steps forward in reshaping their squads. Now that the window has closed, the North American league has officially reached a historic milestone in the transfer market.

MLS has been steadily expanding in recent years, attracting even more European stars than in the past, fueled by increased investment from clubs and the growth of new franchises. Inter Miami and LAFC have been the most high-profile examples, but the league’s overall expansion and financial muscle have now pushed MLS to break another personal record on the international stage.

According to MLS Communications, league clubs shattered their transfer spending record in 2025, with a combined outlay of roughly $336 million. That nearly doubles the previous record of $188 million set in 2024, marking an increase of almost 80%.

A recent change that helped facilitate deals was the introduction of “cash-for-player” trades. Implemented in 2025, the rule allows clubs to use unlimited out-of-pocket funds to acquire players within MLS, rather than relying solely on General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets. This mechanism generated over $40 million in internal transfers, involving 11 key players.

Son Heung-Min #7 of Los Angeles FC controls the ball during the MLS match between New England Revolution and Los Angeles Football Club at Gillette Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

MLS Top 5 transfers in 2025

5. Myrto Uzuni to Austin FC – $12.3M

Myrto Uzuni cemented his place as Granada’s top scorer over the past three years, a run that drew interest from multiple clubs. After selling star Sebastián Driussi, Austin FC triggered the Albanian striker’s $12.3M release clause in January 2025.

4. Hirving Lozano to San Diego – $14M

Expansion side San Diego FC, the league’s newest franchise in 2025, made a splash by signing Mexican star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano from PSV Eindhoven for $14M as part of their inaugural roster build.

3. Kevin Denkey to FC Cincinnati – $16.3M

In November 2024, FC Cincinnati struck a deal with Club Brugge to sign forward Kevin Denkey ahead of the 2025 season. The Togolese striker joined as a Designated Player through 2028 in what became the club’s record signing at $16.3M.

2. Emmanuel Latte Lath to Atlanta United – $22M

Just months later, Atlanta United raised the bar again. In February 2025, the club secured Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough for $22M plus add-ons, another sign of MLS clubs flexing their spending power in the international market.

1. Son Heung-min to LAFC – $26.5M

The crown jewel of the summer was Son Heung-min. After confirming his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, the South Korean star chose LAFC, who pushed hardest to land his signature. The $26.5M transfer fee set a new MLS record, making Son the most high-profile acquisition in league history.