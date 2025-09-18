Not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Buffon shocks with his pick for the greatest of all time

One of the greatest debates in world soccer revolves around a timeless question: Who is the best player of all time? For most fans, the answer usually comes down to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. The two legends have defined modern soccer, amassing records, trophies, and moments that shaped an era.

But not everyone agrees. Recently, two of the most respected figures in the game—Gianluigi Buffon and Pep Guardiola—offered surprising perspectives. Instead of going with the usual suspects, both revealed preferences that shocked many in the soccer world.

When asked about the best player he has faced, Gianluigi Buffon, the legendary Italian goalkeeper, did not choose Messi or Ronaldo. Speaking to Corriere della Sera, the former Juventus and Italy captain reflected on his decades of experience against some of the greatest.

“I played against three generations—Zidane, Ronaldo, Messi, Cristiano, Iniesta… But I would choose Neymar,” Buffon said. Adding: “For the athlete and the person that he is, Neymar should have won five Ballon d’Or awards.”

Neymar has had a difficult career since suffering several consecutive injuries.

This statement stunned many fans, especially since Neymar’s career has often been marked by injuries and questions about whether he ever reached his true potential. For Buffon, however, the Brazilian’s mix of skill, flair, and personality sets him apart, even above the two players most often considered the greatest.

Guardiola’s unexpected favorite

If Buffon’s comments weren’t surprising enough, Pep Guardiola also delivered a twist. Guardiola and Messi famously shared a golden era at Barcelona, rewriting soccer history with their dominance from 2008 to 2012. Their bond is so strong that many fans assume Messi would be Pep’s automatic pick for any “favorite player” question.

However, during a recent quick-fire Q&A session, Guardiola was asked which player he would have loved to share the field with. Instead of picking Messi, Guardiola named another player—proving that even the most obvious choices aren’t always the ones closest to the heart.

This revelation reminded fans that while Messi and Guardiola’s connection is legendary, even Pep holds deep admiration for other soccer icons who influenced him in different ways.

