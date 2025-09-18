Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Buffon shocks with his pick for the greatest of all time

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

When asked about the best player in history, Buffon made headlines by not choosing Messi or Ronaldo, despite battling against both throughout his career.
© Getty ImagesWhen asked about the best player in history, Buffon made headlines by not choosing Messi or Ronaldo, despite battling against both throughout his career.

One of the greatest debates in world soccer revolves around a timeless question: Who is the best player of all time? For most fans, the answer usually comes down to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. The two legends have defined modern soccer, amassing records, trophies, and moments that shaped an era.

But not everyone agrees. Recently, two of the most respected figures in the game—Gianluigi Buffon and Pep Guardiola—offered surprising perspectives. Instead of going with the usual suspects, both revealed preferences that shocked many in the soccer world.

When asked about the best player he has faced, Gianluigi Buffon, the legendary Italian goalkeeper, did not choose Messi or Ronaldo. Speaking to Corriere della Sera, the former Juventus and Italy captain reflected on his decades of experience against some of the greatest.

“I played against three generations—Zidane, Ronaldo, Messi, Cristiano, Iniesta… But I would choose Neymar,” Buffon said. Adding: “For the athlete and the person that he is, Neymar should have won five Ballon d’Or awards.”

Neymar has had a difficult career since suffering several consecutive injuries.

Neymar has had a difficult career since suffering several consecutive injuries.

This statement stunned many fans, especially since Neymar’s career has often been marked by injuries and questions about whether he ever reached his true potential. For Buffon, however, the Brazilian’s mix of skill, flair, and personality sets him apart, even above the two players most often considered the greatest.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi reportedly close to signing new deal with Inter Miami to stay beyond 2026 World Cup

see also

Lionel Messi reportedly close to signing new deal with Inter Miami to stay beyond 2026 World Cup

Guardiola’s unexpected favorite

If Buffon’s comments weren’t surprising enough, Pep Guardiola also delivered a twist. Guardiola and Messi famously shared a golden era at Barcelona, rewriting soccer history with their dominance from 2008 to 2012. Their bond is so strong that many fans assume Messi would be Pep’s automatic pick for any “favorite player” question.

However, during a recent quick-fire Q&A session, Guardiola was asked which player he would have loved to share the field with. Instead of picking Messi, Guardiola named another player—proving that even the most obvious choices aren’t always the ones closest to the heart.

This revelation reminded fans that while Messi and Guardiola’s connection is legendary, even Pep holds deep admiration for other soccer icons who influenced him in different ways.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
'He should have won five Ballons d'Ors': Neymar selected as legend's GOAT instead of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

'He should have won five Ballons d'Ors': Neymar selected as legend's GOAT instead of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

Gianluigi Buffon, one of soccer's most iconic goalkeepers, has sparked significant debate with his declaration that Neymar is the best player he has ever played with.

Italian soccer's legendary goalkeeper to call it quits at 45

Italian soccer's legendary goalkeeper to call it quits at 45

After a remarkable 28-year career, Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement from Parma and the beautiful game. In the past, the 45-year-old said he plans to stay playing until the 2026 World Cup. Also, Buffon added that he aims to finish out his contract with Parma. That deal expires in June 2024. However, the experienced goalie […]

Spain overtake Argentina and return to No. 1 in FIFA rankings: When they were last on top and why it’s a big deal

Spain overtake Argentina and return to No. 1 in FIFA rankings: When they were last on top and why it’s a big deal

Argentina lost their hold on the FIFA rankings' top spot to Spain.

Pumas win lawsuit against Dani Alves as CAS orders million-dollar compensation

Pumas win lawsuit against Dani Alves as CAS orders million-dollar compensation

With CAS’ final ruling, Alves is now obligated to compensate Pumas financially, putting an official end to their legal dispute. For the Mexican club, it represents both a moral and financial victory, while for Alves, it marks yet another low point in the twilight of a once-glittering career.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo