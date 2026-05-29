Real Madrid tops Forbes list with nearly $10 billion valuation: Barcelona, Manchester United and seven MLS teams land in the top 30

The most important thing for clubs and fans is how many titles they win. In Real Madrid’s historic case, that is not an issue, but being trophyless for two years has them concerned. However, what has not changed is their position in the Forbes list, with Barcelona and Manchester United below them while MLS had several representatives in the top 30.

Forbes listed Real Madrid as the most valuable soccer club in the world with a $9.5 billion valuation. This was the fifth consecutive year the publication placed them at the top, with revenues continuing to grow thanks to the Santiago Bernabéu renovations.

Not too far behind in the ranking is Barcelona, who were listed as the second most valuable club. Even if they are next to each other on the list, there was a huge gap, as $7.5 billion is the figure for the club that has been returning to its best form.

Manchester United follow them

There is no secret that the most popular clubs in the world are also the most valuable ones. Manchester United have been a shadow of what they were during their glory years in recent seasons. However, that did not prevent them from ranking third with a $7.2 billion valuation.

Fernandes has helped maintain a decent standard for Manchester United (Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

As has often been the case throughout English soccer history, Liverpool are listed right next to their rivals in what has been the club’s return to the spotlight with several outstanding teams.

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Rounding out the top five is Paris Saint-Germain. The reigning Champions League winners, who are looking to repeat, ranked fifth with a $5.8 billion valuation.

MLS teams on the list

A surprising conclusion from the Forbes list is that the Premier League, with 11 clubs in the top 30, is followed by MLS with seven. While none of them are in the top 15, their presence on the list is undeniable.

As expected following their rise after the signing of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami lead the MLS teams in 17th place with a $1.35 billion valuation. LAFC follow in 18th place with a $1.32 billion valuation. The list is completed by LA Galaxy (20th at $1.08 billion), New York City FC (21st at $1.02 billion), Atlanta United (22nd at $1 billion), Seattle Sounders (29th at $860 million) and Austin FC (30th at $855 million).

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