Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League discomfort grows as reasons reportedly emerge for Al Nassr absence

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself in the spotlight at Al Nassr, not because of his on-field production, but due to reports surrounding a potential absence from the club’s next Saudi Pro League match. As tension and discomfort around the Portuguese star continue to build, the reasons behind his reported absence have begun to surface.

On Sunday, multiple Saudi outlets reported that Ronaldo is set to miss Al Nassr’s Matchday 20 clash against Al Riyadh on Monday, February 2. The news initially raised concerns about a possible injury, as no official explanation had been provided and the decision was attributed to head coach Jorge Jesus.

Shortly after, Fabrizio Romano clarified that Ronaldo’s absence is not related to any physical issue, nor to workload or fitness management. Early speculation suggested the move could be tied to preserving the forward for Friday’s high-profile matchup against Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad, but that explanation was also ruled out.

Ronaldo unhappy with Saudi PIF

According to A Bola, Ronaldo’s absence is instead a form of protest directed at Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The Portuguese outlet reports that the forward is dissatisfied with how the fund has managed Al Nassr over the past three years, particularly when compared to the treatment received by rival clubs under the same ownership umbrella.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr FC reacts against Al Taawoun.

Beyond concerns over overall investment, transfer activity has also become a point of frustration. Jorge Jesus recently acknowledged the club’s limited flexibility in the current window, noting that Al Nassr lack both available foreign-player slots and the financial capacity to make a major signing at this stage.

While Al Nassr have reportedly reached an agreement with Real Sociedad for Brazilian winger Wesley — a move that would eventually free up a roster spot — the only addition so far has been Iraqi midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem. The lack of immediate reinforcements has only added to Ronaldo’s growing discomfort.

Another key factor involves the diminished roles of Ronaldo’s close allies within the club. Sporting director Simão Coutinho and CEO José Semedo reportedly had their powers frozen by the board, a decision that Ronaldo believes has negatively impacted the club’s direction and competitiveness.

Ronaldo has also taken note of what is perceived as preferential treatment toward Al Hilal, a concern previously voiced publicly by Jorge Jesus. Recent developments, including Karim Benzema’s potential move from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal, have reinforced the belief that Al Hilal continue to outpace other PIF-backed clubs in both influence and ambition.

Ronaldo signed a two-year contract extension with Al Nassr in June 2025, even as the Saudi Pro League prepares for a broader reshaping next summer with several high-profile departures expected. His reported stance now represents a significant statement from the league’s most recognizable figure, with the consequences still to unfold.