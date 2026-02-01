Comparison: Lionel Messi’s $12 million salary at Inter Miami vs. Rodrigo De Paul’s new contract

Lionel Messi has become the face of Major League Soccer since arriving in 2023, benefiting from a record-setting $12 million salary with Inter Miami. Now sharing the field with a close friend and Argentina national team teammate, comparisons have emerged between the No. 10’s wages and Rodrigo De Paul’s new deal following his departure from Atlético Madrid.

In a surprising move during the 2025 summer transfer window, Inter Miami completed the signing of Rodrigo De Paul, whose contract with Atlético Madrid was set to expire at the end of the season. Despite being a regular starter, the Colchoneros opted to move the Argentine midfielder, initially sending him to MLS on a six-month loan.

With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba leaving the club, Inter Miami freed up both salary cap space and financial flexibility, and in December 2025 officially exercised the permanent transfer option on De Paul. The fee, €15 million (nearly $18 million), made him the second most expensive signings in MLS history.

Now officially part of Inter Miami, De Paul joins the club’s group of Designated Players alongside Messi and newly signed Germán Berterame from Monterrey. His contract runs through December 2029, meaning the midfielder will remain with the Herons regardless of Messi’s future, as the Argentine captain’s deal expires in December 2028.

Lionel Messi #10 and Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF.

Messi and De Paul’s salaries

According to the MLSPA salary guide published in 2025, Messi remains the league’s highest-paid player with a base salary of $12 million per season at Inter Miami. When endorsements and commercial partnerships are included, his total annual earnings rise to $20,446,667.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup? Inter Miami boss Mascherano gives 3-word take on Argentina captain

By contrast, the same salary guide lists De Paul well below Messi, with a base salary of $1.5 million. Including bonuses and additional compensation, his total earnings reach $3.62 million. While De Paul ranks second among Inter Miami players in overall pay, tied with Luis Suárez, he still trails Messi by a wide margin, according to figures compiled by Capology.

The difference is especially striking when compared to De Paul’s earnings in Spain. Per Capology, the midfielder earned a gross annual salary of €6.67 million (approximately $7.77 million) under the four-year contract he signed with Atlético Madrid in 2021, a significant drop from his current deal with the Herons.