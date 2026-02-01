Cristiano Ronaldo spotted limping as Jorge Jesus reportedtly makes key decision on his availability for next Al Nassr match

Cristiano Ronaldo raised concern during Al Nassr’s recent match against Al Kholood after the Portuguese star was seen limping both before and after the game. With the next Saudi Pro League fixture approaching, head coach Jorge Jesus has now reportedly made a key decision regarding Ronaldo’s availability.

According to Ali Alabdallah, Jorge Jesus has opted to rest Ronaldo for Monday’s Matchday 20 clash against Al Riyadh. It will mark the first time the Portuguese forward is left out of Al Nassr’s squad for a Saudi Pro League match.

Earlier this season, Jesus had already limited Ronaldo’s minutes in the opening AFC Champions League Two fixtures to avoid playing him every three or four days across competitions. With a crucial matchup against Al Ittihad looming, the Portuguese coach has decided to take a similar precaution in league play.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo injured?

Videos circulating on social media showing Ronaldo limping as he arrived at the stadium sparked concern over his fitness. With Jesus choosing to leave him out of the squad to rest, questions have naturally arisen about a possible injury to Al Nassr’s top scorer.

However, reports indicate the limping was not caused by a new issue, but rather by a chronic knee condition dating back to 2014. The injury has reportedly led to tendon wear and reduced elasticity, which occasionally affects Ronaldo’s movement.

Despite the discomfort, Ronaldo played until the 79th minute and scored a tap-in goal against Al Kholood, assisted by João Félix. His most recent injury-related absence came on May 16, 2025, when a muscle strain sidelined him for a league match against Al Taawoun.

With Ronaldo, who leads Al Nassr with 18 goals in 22 appearances this season, set to miss the match against Al Riyadh, attention now turns to Jesus’ lineup choices. Still, with a high-profile clash against Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad scheduled for Friday the 6th, the manager appears focused on ensuring Ronaldo is fully fit for a much tougher test.