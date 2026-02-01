Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Al Nassr
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted limping as Jorge Jesus reportedtly makes key decision on his availability for next Al Nassr match

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo raised concern during Al Nassr’s recent match against Al Kholood after the Portuguese star was seen limping both before and after the game. With the next Saudi Pro League fixture approaching, head coach Jorge Jesus has now reportedly made a key decision regarding Ronaldo’s availability.

According to Ali Alabdallah, Jorge Jesus has opted to rest Ronaldo for Monday’s Matchday 20 clash against Al Riyadh. It will mark the first time the Portuguese forward is left out of Al Nassr’s squad for a Saudi Pro League match.

Earlier this season, Jesus had already limited Ronaldo’s minutes in the opening AFC Champions League Two fixtures to avoid playing him every three or four days across competitions. With a crucial matchup against Al Ittihad looming, the Portuguese coach has decided to take a similar precaution in league play.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo injured?

Videos circulating on social media showing Ronaldo limping as he arrived at the stadium sparked concern over his fitness. With Jesus choosing to leave him out of the squad to rest, questions have naturally arisen about a possible injury to Al Nassr’s top scorer.

Tweet placeholder

However, reports indicate the limping was not caused by a new issue, but rather by a chronic knee condition dating back to 2014. The injury has reportedly led to tendon wear and reduced elasticity, which occasionally affects Ronaldo’s movement.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers double 2026 blow as Al-Nassr captain loses Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award after being overtaken in Golden Boot race

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers double 2026 blow as Al-Nassr captain loses Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award after being overtaken in Golden Boot race

Despite the discomfort, Ronaldo played until the 79th minute and scored a tap-in goal against Al Kholood, assisted by João Félix. His most recent injury-related absence came on May 16, 2025, when a muscle strain sidelined him for a league match against Al Taawoun.

With Ronaldo, who leads Al Nassr with 18 goals in 22 appearances this season, set to miss the match against Al Riyadh, attention now turns to Jesus’ lineup choices. Still, with a high-profile clash against Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad scheduled for Friday the 6th, the manager appears focused on ensuring Ronaldo is fully fit for a much tougher test.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers double 2026 blow as Al-Nassr captain loses Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award after being overtaken in Golden Boot race

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers double 2026 blow as Al-Nassr captain loses Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award after being overtaken in Golden Boot race

Despite scoring regularly and remaining a central figure in the team’s attack, Ronaldo faced an unexpected setback: he missed out on the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award, while the Golden Boot race took an intriguing twist.

Cristiano Ronaldo driving Al-Nassr transfer plan with surprise target: Everyone expects Vinicius in Saudi Pro League, but CR7 wants shock Real Madrid reunion

Cristiano Ronaldo driving Al-Nassr transfer plan with surprise target: Everyone expects Vinicius in Saudi Pro League, but CR7 wants shock Real Madrid reunion

While Vinicius continues to dominate headlines as a dream target for Saudi soccer, attention is quietly shifting toward another familiar face from Ronaldo’s storied past.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr plots stunning swoop for Barcelona flop turned gold with Lionel Messi’s ex-club set for huge windfall

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr plots stunning swoop for Barcelona flop turned gold with Lionel Messi’s ex-club set for huge windfall

Cristiano Ronaldo may soon be at the center of yet another surprising transfer storyline as Al-Nassr monitors a resurgent South American star whose European dream once unraveled far too early.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly maintain a surprising stance amid Manchester United’s interest in Marcus Rashford’s return

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly maintain a surprising stance amid Manchester United’s interest in Marcus Rashford’s return

Following Marcus Rashford's impressive form, there are reports of Manchester United expressing interest in his potential return. In a surprising move, Hansi Flick's Barcelona have reportedly disclosed the terms of their contract with him.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo