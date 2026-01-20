Cristiano Ronaldo gets upsetting update over potential signings at Al Nassr from coach Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo began 2026 with Al Nassr far from the level the club displayed at the start of the 2025–26 season, raising questions about whether reinforcements could arrive to stabilize the squad. However, head coach Jorge Jesus delivered a discouraging update regarding the club’s ability to make signings during the winter transfer window.

After opening the campaign with the best start in Saudi Pro League history, winning 10 straight matches and sitting atop the table, Al Nassr have seen a sharp decline in form. Despite Ronaldo scoring in two of the team’s first three matches of the new year, the club suffered three consecutive defeats. That drop-off, combined with key absences due to injuries and international duty, fueled speculation about potential roster upgrades.

Speaking in a postgame press conference following the win over Al Shabab, Jorge Jesus addressed the club’s transfer situation directly: “I spoke about the winter period. We don’t have any openings for foreign players, and the financial situation at Al Nassr is not good and doesn’t allow it. I hope that one or two, maybe three players can join us.“

In recent days, a video of Jesus went viral after he was asked whether Al Nassr could sign Abdullah Al Hamdan from Al Hilal. The Portuguese coach responded jokingly that there was “no money” for such a move, but his latest comments suggest that remark may have carried more truth than humor.

Tweet placeholder

Al Nassr are expected to receive some reinforcements from within the squad with defender Mohamed Simakan recently returning from injury and featuring against Al Hilal, while Sadio Mané is set to rejoin the team after lifting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. With Mané expected back for the January 26 clash against Al Taawoun, Ronaldo will soon have key pieces available as the club looks to reverse its recent struggles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo sends encouraging message to Al Nassr after losing streak ends amid Al Shabab referee complaint

A U-turn on the future of an Al Nassr player

As Jesus noted, Al Nassr currently have all 10 foreign-player slots filled, leaving no room for additional signings. The club appeared close to freeing up one of those spots, but an unexpected turn of events forced a reversal in plans.

Al Nassr had reached an agreement with Serie A side Genoa on a six-month loan for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento. Having lost his starting role and appearing in just one league match over the first 15 fixtures, the goalkeeper, recently called up to Brazil’s national team by Carlo Ancelotti, was seeking regular playing time elsewhere.

However, during the match against Al Hilal, starting goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi was sent off after striking Rúben Neves while attempting to collect the ball following a penalty. The incident drew criticism from Jesus and left the team short-handed in goal. With Al Aqidi suspended, Fabrizio Romano reported that Al Nassr informed Genoa the Bento deal was off, allowing the Brazilian to return to the lineup in the 3-2 win over Al Shabab and potentially reclaim his place in Ronaldo’s side.

Advertisement