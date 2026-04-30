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Manchester United hand Kobbie Mainoo five-year deal with huge salary boost

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Mainoo has been a very important player this year
© Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesMainoo has been a very important player this year

Manchester United look recovered for the first time in many years. The arrival of Michael Carrick after Rubén Amorim’s firing gave the team a breath of fresh air. This resurgence affected every player, but none benefited more than Kobbie Mainoo.

The club rewarded his improvement with a huge salary boost in a new contract. Mainoo extended his deal for five more years, increasing his salary from 25,000 pounds per week (34,000 dollars) to 120,000 pounds (170,000 dollars), according to The Guardian.

Mainoo was nearing the end of his contract, which had a June 2027 expiration date. Manchester United extended that to 2031 to make sure the midfielder remains with the club. This was expected given the importance he has to the team when he’s on the field.

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Mainoo’s words after the news

The first few words from the talented player were to tell the fans how excited he is about staying in Manchester for years to come. Mainoo said: Manchester United has always been my home – this special club means everything to my family.”

Carrick was essential for his improvement (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Carrick was essential for his improvement (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

This wasn’t the only thought from a player who had an impressive turnaround, going from being left out by Amorim, who wanted him to leave on loan to get minutes, to becoming a fan favorite coming through the club’s youth system.

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Mainoo said: I have the privilege of living my dream every single day, with the same relentless desire to succeed here as when I joined my first training session at the age of six. We can all feel the momentum building inside the club. I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies.”

Mainoo’s area to improve

His role has changed completely since Amorim’s firing. Mainoo has become a very important piece of the midfield at just 21 years old with the quality he shows. One area where he must improve may be scoring more often, as he has yet to score this season in 26 matches.

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