Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
SAUDI PRO LEAGUE
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose Al Nassr teammate as La Liga’s Real Sociedad reportedly in talks for winger

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesAl Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.

With the January transfer window nearing its close, every minute counts for European clubs looking to complete the moves they need for the second half of the season. Real Sociedad are no exception in La Liga, and they have set their sights on a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Real Sociedad are closing in on deal to sign Brazilian winger Wesley from Al Nassr. Deal at final stages between clubs and player side,” Fabrizio Romano said Thursday on his X account, citing a report from Spanish journalist Mikel Recalde.

The Brazilian winger is just 20 years old and joined Al Nassr in mid-2024 from Corinthians in a deal valued at nearly $20 million. While his first year in the Saudi Pro League was solid, the current season has been far more challenging for the young player.

The signings of Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman, combined with stars already on the roster such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, have significantly reduced Wesley’s chances of earning a spot in the starting lineup. In fact, under head coach Jorge Jesus, he has started just 12 of Al Nassr’s 27 matches this season.

Brazilian winger Wesley.

Brazilian winger Wesley.

The deal will be completed as a loan with an option to buy. If things go well and he adapts to Real Sociedad, the plan is for the club to pay the fee in the summer and keep him,” Recalde’s report added regarding the Spanish side’s next steps.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo caught in the crossfire as former teammate Talisca drops bombshell 11-word claim about Al-Nassr

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo caught in the crossfire as former teammate Talisca drops bombshell 11-word claim about Al-Nassr

Wesley’s departure could benefit all parties

The limited opportunities Wesley has had this season make it logical for him to view a potential move favorably. The fact that the opportunity would come in La Liga, one of the most competitive leagues in the world, only adds to its appeal.

For their part, Real Sociedad are searching for an attacking midfielder out of necessity. According to reports, the club initially planned to sign a center forward, but the unexpected injury to Takefusa Kubo last week, which will sideline him for around two months, forced a change of plans and prompted them to look for a player with similar characteristics to the Japanese star.

Finally, Al Nassr could also benefit from Wesley’s departure midway through the season. While they would lose a useful rotation player, the club could receive a significant fee in the medium term and reinvest it in a higher-profile signing. In addition, his exit would free up a foreign player slot on the club’s roster.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate leaning toward the Saudi Pro League amid Real Madrid rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate leaning toward the Saudi Pro League amid Real Madrid rumors

Despite rumors of a possible move to Real Madrid, one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates on the Portugal national team is reportedly prioritizing the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema’s first Saudi Pro League clash in 2026 in doubt as Al-Ittihad star faces match absence due to bizarre reason

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema’s first Saudi Pro League clash in 2026 in doubt as Al-Ittihad star faces match absence due to bizarre reason

The mere idea of Cristiano Ronaldo lining up against Karim Benzema once again has been enough to electrify fans across the region. Yet as the calendar edges closer to a potential 2026 showdown, that blockbuster meeting is suddenly under threat.

Cristiano Ronaldo caught in the crossfire as former teammate Talisca drops bombshell 11-word claim about Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo caught in the crossfire as former teammate Talisca drops bombshell 11-word claim about Al-Nassr

With Talisca speaking out publicly, what once looked like a routine transfer has now evolved into a controversy that threatens to reshape the narrative around Ronaldo’s time at the club.

World Cup winner with Messi admits Argentina return dream after Premier League exit for La Liga

World Cup winner with Messi admits Argentina return dream after Premier League exit for La Liga

A player who recently left the Premier League to play in La Liga admitted that he still dreams of returning to Lionel Messi’s Argentina ahead of the World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo