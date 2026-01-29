Cristiano Ronaldo could lose Al Nassr teammate as La Liga’s Real Sociedad reportedly in talks for winger

With the January transfer window nearing its close, every minute counts for European clubs looking to complete the moves they need for the second half of the season. Real Sociedad are no exception in La Liga, and they have set their sights on a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

“Real Sociedad are closing in on deal to sign Brazilian winger Wesley from Al Nassr. Deal at final stages between clubs and player side,” Fabrizio Romano said Thursday on his X account, citing a report from Spanish journalist Mikel Recalde.

The Brazilian winger is just 20 years old and joined Al Nassr in mid-2024 from Corinthians in a deal valued at nearly $20 million. While his first year in the Saudi Pro League was solid, the current season has been far more challenging for the young player.

The signings of Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman, combined with stars already on the roster such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, have significantly reduced Wesley’s chances of earning a spot in the starting lineup. In fact, under head coach Jorge Jesus, he has started just 12 of Al Nassr’s 27 matches this season.

Brazilian winger Wesley.

“The deal will be completed as a loan with an option to buy. If things go well and he adapts to Real Sociedad, the plan is for the club to pay the fee in the summer and keep him,” Recalde’s report added regarding the Spanish side’s next steps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo caught in the crossfire as former teammate Talisca drops bombshell 11-word claim about Al-Nassr

Wesley’s departure could benefit all parties

The limited opportunities Wesley has had this season make it logical for him to view a potential move favorably. The fact that the opportunity would come in La Liga, one of the most competitive leagues in the world, only adds to its appeal.

For their part, Real Sociedad are searching for an attacking midfielder out of necessity. According to reports, the club initially planned to sign a center forward, but the unexpected injury to Takefusa Kubo last week, which will sideline him for around two months, forced a change of plans and prompted them to look for a player with similar characteristics to the Japanese star.

Finally, Al Nassr could also benefit from Wesley’s departure midway through the season. While they would lose a useful rotation player, the club could receive a significant fee in the medium term and reinvest it in a higher-profile signing. In addition, his exit would free up a foreign player slot on the club’s roster.

Advertisement