Timo Werner wins MLS POTM after three months at SJ Earthquakes: How does it compare to Messi at Inter Miami?

Timo Werner has become a vital piece for a San Jose Earthquakes side currently dominating the 2026 MLS season, with the German star claiming his first Player of the Month award just three months after joining. With such an immediate impact, Werner has managed to establish himself as a dominant force on the pitch even faster than Lionel Messi did upon joining Inter Miami.

After logging just 13 minutes across three Bundesliga matches for RB Leipzig in the first half of the 2025-26 season, Werner sought a move away from Germany during the winter transfer window. On January 29th, he was officially announced as the newest member of the SJ Earthquakes, taking one of the club’s Designated Player spots.

While his league debut started slowly, tallying 200 minutes in his first four appearances and missing three others, April proved to be his breakthrough. With a league-high seven goal contributions (four goals and three assists) in April, Werner was voted the MLS Player of the Month.

The Earthquakes enjoyed a formidable run in April, pulling off five consecutive wins while outscoring opponents 16-5. The German star returned from injury against Los Angeles FC with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win, continued his streak against Austin FC, and finally netted a brace with an assist to spark a 3-2 comeback road victory over St. Louis City.

Tweet placeholder

Just three months since his January arrival, Werner has already etched his name into the MLS history books. By winning the Player of the Month award for April, he became only the second German player to earn the honor, joining Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar, who has won the award twice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Luis Suarez sanctioned by MLS: Is he available for Inter Miami vs Orlando City?

How long did it take Messi to win his first MLS POTM?

Lionel Messi currently sits tied for 5th all-time with five MLS Player of the Month awards, level with Luciano Acosta and trailing only legend Chris Wondolowski, who holds the record with seven. However, in terms of immediate impact from his debut, Werner has actually outpaced the Inter Miami ace.

Following the expiration of his PSG contract, Messi joined Inter Miami on July 15, 2023, with more than half of the season already completed. The Argentine made his MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls on August 26, but he was limited to just five more appearances that campaign due to recurring injuries.

After regaining full fitness and settling in with Inter Miami, Messi’s first MLS Player of the Month award arrived in April 2024. During that month, he recorded a staggering six goals and four assists in just four matches. While Messi claimed his first award in his fifth month of active league competition (accounting for the unified Feb/March window), Werner secured his in just his second.

Advertisement