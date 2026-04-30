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Endrick praises Jude Bellingham’s role in helping him adapt at Real Madrid: ‘He was very important to me’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Endrick and Bellingham became friends at Real Madrid
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesEndrick and Bellingham became friends at Real Madrid

The decision to be loaned to Lyon from Real Madrid changed the course of the season for Endrick. From being in a team with many stars to a club where he could show his talent. Even if he couldn’t play much, the forward mentioned Jude Bellingham as a very important teammate.

Endrick said: “Bellingham was important to me. He made me feel welcome. I didn’t speak English very well, but he spoke to me, tried to speak a bit of Spanish, was by my side and gave me advice. His friendship was important to me at the beginning of my time at Real Madrid. That really had an impact on me. I had a certain impression of him, but he was completely different.”

Bellingham has been a huge player for Real Madrid since he was signed at 19 years old. His experience as the focus of attention, like it was at Borussia Dortmund, was a factor in giving him the calmness necessary to adapt to such a gigantic club. This duo couldn’t be a factor as a tandem, but it could be decisive in the near future.

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Luka Modric surprised Endrick the most

The stint at Real Madrid was very short. Endrick was signed from Palmeiras before moving to Spain in 2024 when he was 18. He has totaled just 40 matches with that jersey, but it was enough to get to know his teammates.

Endrick played one year with Modric at Real Madrid (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Endrick played one year with Modric at Real Madrid (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

There was one player who caught Endrick’s attention for many reasons: Luka Modric. Even if the Croatian was in his final season with the club, as he was not very young, his talent made an impression on him.

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Endrick said: Modric was the player who most impressed me at Real Madrid. He’s a guy who taught me a lot in my first year. Not just in training, but also in matches. It was a football masterclass. He was 40 years old and very strong. He trained every day. When he wasn’t playing, he’d go to the club and train, doing his own extra training.”

Endrick on his injury

The forward wasn’t very important at Real Madrid not because of his ability. It was a hamstring injury that made him miss too many matches, participating in just three in the first six months of the season before his loan to Lyon. This was very detrimental to his confidence.

Endrick said: “I was afraid. I cried several times. That’s something you do in private. I didn’t know how to deal with my injury, what to expect. You don’t know if you’ll have a relapse, if you’ll keep your strength, if you’ll come back weaker. That affects you a lot. You get scared of the future. But I knew I had to keep going.”

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