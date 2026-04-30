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Report: Lamine Yamal could miss Spain’s first two World Cup games as Barcelona monitor star during tournament

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal‘s injury has set off alarms, especially within the Spain national team, which must remain cautious in its approach to his recovery ahead of the 2026 World Cup. To ensure he reaches 100% fitness, reports suggest the star could miss the first two games for La Roja, with FC Barcelona set to monitor the 18-year-old throughout the tournament in North America.

Reports have surfaced revealing a meeting between Barcelona representatives and Spanish Federation physiotherapists to establish a proper recovery plan for Yamal. However, the aspirations of the national team and the health of the youngster must not be at odds, at least from Barcelona’s perspective.

According to Diario Sport, FC Barcelona see as a good solution for Lamine Yamal to miss both the first and the second games of the World Cup against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia. This alternative is seen in order for the winger to be completely recovered from his hamstring injury and avoid any setback.

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As reported by the Spanish outlet, the plan suggested by Barcelona staff is for Yamal to be 100% ready for the third and final group stage game against Uruguay. That match, which is expected to decide who wins the group, is scheduled for June 27th, a date that aligns with his six-to-seven-week recovery timeline.

Lamine Yamal of Spain controls the ball while under pressure from Ahmed Fatouh of Egypt.

Lamine Yamal of Spain controls the ball while under pressure from Ahmed Fatouh of Egypt.

Currently ranked 2nd in the FIFA Rankings, Spain enters the 2026 World Cup as a top candidate. However, Yamal’s fitness has become a growing concern for La Roja, with coach Luis de la Fuente commenting on the situation and expressing hope that Yamal will be fit to lead the push into the knockout stage.

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Barcelona to address Yamal’s fitness during World Cup

Yamal’s hamstring injury has effectively ended his season with FC Barcelona, meaning he will miss El Clasico and the remainder of the La Liga campaign, where the Blaugrana are expected to lift the trophy with an 11-point lead over Real Madrid. Still, the club is determined to prevent the injury from having long-term consequences and will closely monitor his condition during the World Cup.

As reported by Diario AS, Fernando Galan, an external physiotherapist working for Barcelona, will be in charge of supervising Lamine Yamal for both club and with Spain national team. His role will gain more relevance during the World Cup, as he has been assigned to send daily reports to club authorities regarding Yamal’s progress.

Galan will be responsible for Yamal’s health and ensuring he returns to the pitch in the best possible condition. Given the nature of a hamstring injury and Yamal’s playing style, which relies on explosiveness and constant changes of direction, a setback is a major fear. Using Raphinha’s recent history as a precedent, a personalized program will be implemented as soon as he is recovered.

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