Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo watches closely as Al-Nassr makes key call on Inigo Martinez’s future after defender matches Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal goal tally

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to learn the fate of one of his most important teammates as Al-Nassr moves closer to a major decision regarding Spanish defender Inigo Martinez. The centre-back, who remarkably has the same goal tally this season as Karim Benzema at Al-Hilal, has become a pivotal figure in Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr project. While Ronaldo remains the face of the club’s revolution, Martinez has quietly matched headlines with substance, contributing at both ends of the pitch in ways few defenders can.

At first glance, comparisons with Karim Benzema, now leading the line for Al-Hilal, might seem unusual. After all, the Frenchman is a striker, tasked with scoring goals. Martinez is a central defender, entrusted with preventing them. Yet both players have three league goals for their respective clubs in recent action, underlining how impactful the Spaniard has been during the ongoing campaign.

Since Ronaldo arrived in 2023, Al-Nassr’s identity has revolved around attacking firepower. Goals have rarely been an issue. Converting performances into trophies, however, has required greater balance, and Martinez has emerged as the solution to that long-standing concern.

When he joined from Barcelona, the move was not simply about adding experience. It was about installing a defensive backbone capable of withstanding high-pressure moments. The Spanish defender brought tactical discipline, positional intelligence, and aerial authority to a team that often commits numbers forward in support of Ronaldo.

His presence has allowed full-backs to push higher and midfielders to press aggressively, safe in the knowledge that there is composure anchoring the back line. In 23 league starts this season, Martinez has helped the club secure 11 clean sheets, an impressive return that highlights his structural importance.

Leadership without the spotlight

While Ronaldo drives standards vocally and emotionally, Martinez offers quieter authority. He organizes defensive lines, communicates constantly during transitions, and ensures set-piece discipline. This complementary dynamic has been crucial. Ronaldo demands excellence; Martinez enforces stability behind him. For a team chasing domestic and continental ambitions, that balance is essential.

His offensive contribution has added another layer. Scoring three league goals as a centre-back is no small feat. These goals, often from set pieces, have delivered vital points in tight matches. For a defender, such output represents a significant bonus, and it becomes even more striking when compared to a forward’s tally.

Al-Nassr’s reported decision on Martinez revealed

According to 365Scores Arabic, Al-Nassr is working to trigger a clause that would allow Martinez’s contract to be extended until 2027. The development comes after head coach Jorge Jesus was reportedly impressed by the defender’s consistent performances throughout the campaign.

“Al Nassr’s management are moving to activate the clause to extend the contract of Spanish defender Inigo Martinez until 2027,” the source reported, signaling that the club views him as a long-term pillar rather than a short-term fix.

The potential extension would reinforce the idea that the Riyadh-based project is evolving beyond star dependency. While Ronaldo remains the marquee name, sustained success requires continuity in less glamorous positions. The Spaniard’s likely extension signals that Al-Nassr values balance as much as brilliance. If Ronaldo is the symbol of ambition, Martinez represents the infrastructure needed to convert that ambition into silverware.

