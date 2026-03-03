Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo and boss Jorge Jesus face one major concern at Al-Nassr, and it could prove to be crucial in Saudi Pro League title race

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Head coach Jorge Jesus (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
When Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus look around the stands during a Saudi Pro League night, there is one issue that continues to surface behind the scenes at Al-Nassr. The club has enjoyed global attention, record-breaking goals, and sustained competitiveness since Ronaldo’s arrival in January 2023, yet a key Al-Nassr worry in the Saudi Pro League has now been revealed. While the team continues to chase silverware and maintain high standards under Jesus, questions have quietly emerged about one aspect of the club’s domestic presence.

When Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in early 2023, it was one of the most seismic transfers in modern soccer history. His move instantly reshaped perceptions of the Saudi Pro League, drawing unprecedented international attention to Saudi soccer.

The Portuguese forward’s arrival transformed the club into a global commercial force. Social media followings surged, international broadcast deals expanded, and sponsors began paying closer attention to the league. The Knight of Najd evolved from a strong regional side into a worldwide brand almost overnight.

On the pitch, the Portuguese superstar delivered emphatically. Despite entering the latter years of his career, he became one of the most prolific scorers in the club’s history. He surpassed 100 goals in all competitions and broke the Saudi Pro League single-season scoring record with 35 goals in 2023-24, securing the Golden Boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr FC.

He followed that with another Golden Boot campaign the next season, underlining his consistency and longevity as he edged closer to the historic 1,000-career-goal milestone. Moreover, beyond goals, his professionalism raised internal standards. Teammates frequently pointed to his work ethic and leadership as a benchmark. But amid tactical tweaks and transfer discussions, another concern has quietly grown.

The key worry revealed

Despite Ronaldo being arguably the most famous athlete on the planet alongside Lionel Messi, recurring images of half-filled stands during Al-Nassr matches have sparked internal concern. It is believed that Jorge Jesus and Ronaldo are reportedly troubled by the optics of empty seats during home fixtures.

Jesus has not hidden his frustration. According to the club’s former legal department manager, Saad Al-Subaie, the Portuguese manager emphasized that stronger backing from the stands is vital to sustaining momentum, especially during crucial league matches. The issue is not necessarily a lack of support in absolute numbers, but rather how it appears visually and atmospherically.

al nassr stadium

Attendance data provides context. During the 2024-25 season, Al-Nassr averaged approximately 16,292 spectators per home match, among the strongest figures in the league. League-wide averages in 2025-26 hover around 8,113 spectators per match, suggesting Al-Nassr still performs comparatively well. Estimates place the club’s current average between 15,000 and 18,000 fans per home game.

al nassr stadium

Why are Saudi Pro League stadiums often empty?

Several structural factors contribute to stadiums appearing underfilled:

  • Large stadium capacities (25,000-60,000 seats) make 15,000 attendees look sparse on television.
  • Empty away sections are often visibly unoccupied.
  • Midweek 10:00 PM local time kick-offs deter working supporters.
  • Hot weather and traffic congestion, particularly in Riyadh, reduce matchday convenience.
  • Cultural habits favor watching games at home with family and friends.
  • Some stadium facilities and transportation access remain less than ideal.
