Carlo Ancelotti picked ‘perfect manager’ for Manchester United by Paul Scholes if Michael Carrick leaves

Manchester United has been a different team this year with Michael Carrick on the bench. The firing of Rubén Amorim placed the former club player in the manager role with strong results. However, Paul Scholes believes Carlo Ancelotti would be perfect for the team.

On “The Good, The Bad & The Football” podcast, the club legend named his preferred candidate for the job. The Italian’s experience and the number of trophies he has won make him ideal for the position Carrick currently holds.

Scholes said: “The perfect one out there, I say perfect, Ancelotti is still out there. I know he is the coach of Brazil. He is the perfect one for Manchester United, you think he will make players feel a million dollars. And he has the experience of winning trophies.”

Scholes’ main doubt

The former midfielder was clear in his view, but Ancelotti is not currently available. He has committed to leading Brazil in their attempt to win another World Cup, and the project could continue beyond the tournament.

Scholes played his entire career for Manchester United (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

For Scholes, the main question is not Ancelotti’s contract but his age, which raises debate about whether he would be the right long term fit for such a demanding club.

Scholes said about Ancelotti joining Manchester United: “But the question is, is he too old now? That’s the only thing. Is there anyone else of that ilk, with more experience? They need presence as a leader.”

Scholes questions Carrick’s experience

Ancelotti’s résumé is what makes him attractive to top clubs, particularly his track record in major competitions. In that sense, Scholes compared him with current manager Carrick.

Scholes said about his former teammate, even with the club in a Champions League spot: “The question is, has Michael got the experience? Can we see Michael winning the Premier League? I don’t know yet.”

