Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi dominance under threat as Robert Lewandowski looks set to accept astronomical bid to join Karim Benzema at Al-Hilal after 2026 World Cup

The future of Robert Lewandowski has suddenly become one of soccer’s biggest talking points again as speculation surrounding a dramatic move away from Barcelona continues to intensify. Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence at Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema’s influence in Saudi Arabia have already transformed the league’s global image, and now another legendary striker could soon enter the rivalry.

Barcelona entered the season expecting Lewandowski to remain a central figure, but recent developments have raised serious doubts over his long-term future at the Catalan club. The Polish forward has remained careful with his public comments, though multiple reports now suggest a major decision is approaching quickly.

Lewandowski recently admitted that he is keeping all possibilities open regarding the next chapter of his career. The veteran striker explained that both sporting ambitions and family considerations will play a major role before any final decision is made.

“That remains to be seen,” Lewandowski said while speaking to Canal+ Poland. “I will probably wait until different options arise and then decide what is best for me and my family – so it will probably take a little while.”

Barcelona future increasingly uncertain

Behind the scenes, Barcelona’s stance appears to have changed significantly in recent months. Fabrizio Romano has indicated on X (formerly Twitter) that contract talks between the club and Lewandowski have stalled, with no agreement close despite previous expectations that he could remain for another season.

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He also added that the Catalan side is only willing to offer the striker a reduced role and a significant salary cut. That proposal reportedly failed to convince Lewandowski, especially as he continues receiving interest from several clubs across Europe, MLS and Saudi Arabia.

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The financial reality at Barcelona has also become impossible to ignore. The club is still attempting to balance its wage structure and comply with La Liga regulations, meaning removing one of the highest salaries from the squad would provide enormous relief ahead of the summer transfer window.

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Saudi Arabia enters the race in spectacular fashion

The situation took another dramatic turn when reports emerged revealing the scale of Saudi Arabia’s interest. Al-Hilal reportedly presented Lewandowski with an extraordinary contract proposal that could completely reshape the final years of his career.

According to Polish newspaper Przeglad Sportowy, the Saudi club has offered Lewandowski a staggering $105 million per season deal as negotiations accelerate. What’s more, an additional report from another Polish journalist, Jaroslaw Kolinski, claims the striker is now seriously considering the move and could be close to accepting the proposal.

Lewandowski may leave Barcelona

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The attraction goes beyond finances alone. Al-Hilal continues building one of the strongest projects in Asian soccer and already features several internationally recognized names within the squad.

Karim Benzema’s arrival helped raise the profile of the Saudi league further, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact at Al-Nassr created a rivalry that has captured worldwide attention. Lewandowski joining Al-Hilal would instantly add another superstar to that growing battle.

Saudi rivalry could enter a new era

If Lewandowski completes the move, the Saudi Pro League could enter another new phase in its global rise. Cristiano Ronaldo remains the face of Al-Nassr, while Benzema continues leading one of the league’s other major projects.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.

Adding Lewandowski to Al-Hilal would create another high-profile rivalry involving three of the greatest forwards of their generation. The possibility of seeing those names competing directly for trophies in Saudi Arabia would immediately attract worldwide attention ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona, meanwhile, may soon be forced to prepare for life after one of the most prolific strikers in the club’s recent history. Lewandowski’s legacy in Spain already includes multiple trophies and more than a century of goals, but the final chapter of his career now appears increasingly likely to unfold far away from Camp Nou.

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