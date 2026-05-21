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Cristiano Ronaldo faces early setback after SPL title as coach Jorge Jesus announces Al Nassr departure

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Coach Jorge Jesus and Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCoach Jorge Jesus and Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr ended a seven-year title drought by winning the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League under the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the celebrations were tempered by the announcement that head coach Jorge Jesus will leave the club.

For me, it’s over. It’s the last game I worked for Al-Nassr,Jesus said moments after Thursday’s match against Damac during an interview with Canal GOAT. “I’m leaving, that’s the point. It’s over.”

The comments confirm speculation that had circulated in recent weeks regarding the 71-year-old coach, who reportedly wants to pursue a different path in his career, with the Portugal national team viewed as a possible destination.

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Jorge Jesus also addressed his immediate plans after leaving Saudi Arabia, though he limited his comments to discussing his upcoming travels. “I’m going to Portugal, I’m going to spend two or four days on vacation in Portugal. Then I’m thinking of going to Brazil, I’m thinking of going to Rio,” he said, before clarifying: “Not to train. I’m only going to Brazil for vacation.”

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Jorge Jesus reflects on Al Nassr’s title

Al Nassr prepared last summer with the goal of reaching this moment of celebration. To do so, the club invested in several high-profile signings from Europe, including Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, and Inigo Martinez. Alongside them arrived Jorge Jesus, who already had experience in the Saudi Pro League after previously coaching Al Hilal.

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When I accepted this challenge, I knew it was difficult because on the other side was Al-Hilal, which I practically helped build into a great team. And to beat Al-Hilal we had to be much better. And we were, because we formed a very united group, the coach reflected during the same interview with Canal GOAT.

Jorge Jesus reveals conversation with Ronaldo upon joining Al Nassr

When he joined Al Nassr, Jesus had an important conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo. “I only accepted this challenge because I told him: ‘I’m going to help you become champion, we’re going to win the title,” the coach recalled.

This is a victory for everyone, and especially for Cris, who hadn’t yet won any titles in Saudi Arabia,” Jorge Jesus added before reflecting on Ronaldo’s impact at the club. “Cris has made Al-Nassr have a very large dimension not only in Saudi Arabia, but outside of Saudi Arabia as well.”

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