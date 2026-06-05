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Lionel Messi nearing Miroslav Klose’s World Cup wins record: How far is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

As he prepares to embark on what will likely be the final World Cup campaign of his career, Lionel Messi is positioned to shatter one of the tournament’s most prestigious longevity milestones.

The Argentine icon has German striker Miroslav Klose’s historic record for the most individual match wins in World Cup history firmly in his sights, while his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo faces an incredibly steep uphill climb to enter the conversation.

The all-time record currently belongs exclusively to Klose, who amassed 17 match victories for Germany across 24 total appearances spanning the 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014 tournaments.

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Sitting just behind the former Bayern Munich forward is Messi, who has accumulated 16 victories in 26 World Cup matches across the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions.

Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina’s win vs Croatia in 2022 Qatar. (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina’s win vs Croatia in 2022 Qatar. (Getty Images)

The Inter Miami star requires just a single match victory during the group stage in North America to draw level with Klose, meaning there is an incredibly high statistical probability that he will establish a new all-time record before the knockout rounds even begin.

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Tied with Messi in second place is Brazilian legend Cafu, who fell just one victory short of matching Klose. The iconic two-time World Cup-winning right-back secured his 16 wins in remarkably efficient fashion, needing only 20 total appearances across the 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006 tournaments to set his mark.

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo stand?

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the mathematical pathway to catching Klose—and potentially Messi—is significantly more complicated, though not entirely impossible.

The Portuguese superstar currently possesses 10 career World Cup match victories, collected over the course of 22 appearances spanning five consecutive tournaments from 2006 through 2022. Facing a seven-win deficit just to tie Klose, Ronaldo’s ambitions are heavily aided by the tournament’s massive structural expansion.

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With the 2026 tournament debuting a brand-new 48-team format, FIFA has expanded the knockout stage to include a Round of 32. This means any team reaching the semi-finals or final will play eight total matches instead of the traditional seven.

If Portugal mount a deep run in the tournament, Ronaldo could technically surpass Klose’s benchmark of 17 wins. However, even a flawless Portuguese run might not be enough to secure the all-time crown, as Messi remains in a far superior tactical position to claim the record for himself.

All-time leaders: Most World Cup match wins

RankPlayerNational teamWins
1stMiroslav KloseGermany17
2ndLionel MessiArgentina16
2ndCafuBrazil16
4thWolfgang OverathGermany15
4thRonaldoBrazil15
4thPhilipp LahmGermany15
4thBastian SchweinsteigerGermany15
4thLothar MatthäusGermany15
9thLúcioBrazil14
9thFranz BeckenbauerGermany14
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