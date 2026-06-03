Cristiano Ronaldo sees key rival exit Saudi Pro League as Al-Khaleej’s Konstantinos Fortounis announces surprise return

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League journey has been filled with high-profile rivals, but one of the league’s most creative playmakers has now decided to move on. As the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to lead Al-Nassr’s ambitions, Konstantinos Fortounis has brought his Saudi Arabian chapter to an end, closing the door on a memorable spell that saw him emerge as one of the competition’s standout creators.

The departure marks the end of a rivalry that often flew under the radar. While Ronaldo and Al-Nassr chased trophies at the top of the table, Fortounis built a reputation as the driving force behind Al-Khaleej’s attack, producing numbers that placed him among the league’s most effective midfielders.

After two seasons in Saudi Arabia, Fortounis has officially left Al-Khaleej, ending a successful stint that exceeded many expectations. The Greek playmaker joined the club in August 2024 and quickly became the focal point of its attacking play.

His final season was particularly impressive. Across 30 league appearances, he scored 10 goals and delivered 12 assists, helping Al-Khaleej remain comfortably clear of any relegation concerns while consistently creating opportunities for teammates.

The midfielder’s influence extended beyond raw statistics. He was recognized as one of the league’s most creative players and even collected the Saudi League Player of the Month award in October 2025 after a series of standout performances.

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Emotional return to familiar surroundings

The mystery surrounding Fortounis’ next destination was finally solved when Olympiacos announced the return of the club legend on a free transfer. The move represents a homecoming for a player who spent a decade building a remarkable legacy with the Greek giant.

Before leaving for Saudi Arabia in 2024, Fortounis had already secured his place among Olympiacos’s greatest modern players. He captained the club to the historic UEFA Europa Conference League triumph in 2024 and departed after one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

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Olympiacos FC’s official statement read: “Olympiacos FC announces the acquisition of Kostas Fortounis, two years after the magnificent moment when, as captain, he lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League.”

The statement also highlighted his extraordinary contribution during his first spell. “Fortou wore the ‘red and white’ jersey with No. 7 on the back and returns to the Thrylos, with whom he made 343 appearances from 2014 to 2024, scoring 94 goals and 106 assists.”

Saudi Pro League loses one of its best creators

The Greek veteran leaves the Saudi Pro League after establishing himself as one of the league’s elite playmakers. During his two seasons with Al-Khaleej, he accumulated 20 goals and 17 assists, impressive numbers for a player operating on a side outside the division’s traditional powerhouses.

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His final campaign also featured an intriguing battle with Al-Nassr star Joao Felix. While Felix finished with 13 assists compared to Fortounis’s 12, the Greek midfielder pushed him all the way in the race to be the league’s leading creator.

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For Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, the departure means one less established rival in the Saudi Pro League. For Olympiacos, it means the return of a club icon. And for Fortounis himself, it marks an emotional reunion with the team where he built his legacy and where he now hopes to write another successful chapter.

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