How to watch Haiti vs Peru match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Haiti vs Peru on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Haiti vs Peru WHAT International Friendly WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Friday, June 5, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Peru enters this friendly looking to move forward after a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign that ended without a playoff berth, while Haiti continues its preparations for a historic return to the FIFA World Cup in 2026, its first appearance since 1974.

With Peru focused on rebuilding and Haiti aiming to build momentum ahead of soccer’s biggest stage, this matchup offers an intriguing test for both sides. Be sure not to miss this international friendly clash.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Haiti vs Peru and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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