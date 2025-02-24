Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo selects his Ballon d’Or 2025 candidate, leaving out two major star

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

With no major international tournament this year, the Ballon d'Or race will likely depend on club performances.
With no major international tournament this year, the Ballon d'Or race will likely depend on club performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, recently shared his predictions for the future of the prestigious award. His selections, however, have sparked considerable debate due to notable omissions.

The 40-year-old Portuguese star, speaking alongside Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel, highlighted four players he believes are most likely to win the Ballon d’Or in the coming years. The choices, however, exclude several high-profile players currently in exceptional form, notably Mohamed Salah and Vinicius Jr.

Ronaldo named Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and Lamine Yamal as his picks for future Ballon d’Or winners. He explained his selection of Mbappé, stating, I think [Kylian Mbappé] will do well... He can be the next golden ball [Ballon d’Or] winner for the next years.” His praise of the Real Madrid star extended to the overall environment at the club, which he credited as beneficial to players’ development.

The notable omissions: Salah and Vinicius Jr.

The most significant aspect of Ronaldo’s predictions is the notable absence of two players currently enjoying peak form: Mohamed Salah and Vinicius Jr. Salah, who recently equaled a Lionel Messi record and boasts impressive statistics for Liverpool, would be considered a strong candidate by many.

Similarly, Vinicius Jr., a crucial part of Real Madrid‘s double-winning campaign, has also consistently performed at an elite level. Their omission from Ronaldo’s predictions has triggered a wave of debate and discussion.

Mohamed Salah matches Messi’s record and breaks multiple Premier League milestones with Liverpool

The Ballon d’Or landscape is constantly evolving, with new stars emerging each year. While Ronaldo’s picks represent his perspective on the next generation of talent, other high-performing players, like Erling Haaland, might also enter the discussion as strong contenders for future awards. The absence of a major international tournament this year could further impact the outcome of the award.

Ronaldo’s assessment of Real Madrid’s future

Ronaldo also offered his perspective on Real Madrid’s chances of future success, stating, “Madrid is the kind of team that doesn’t rush under pressure. People say they’re lucky in the Champions League. No, they are not lucky. They’re prepared for this kind of moment.” He highlighted the role of Kylian Mbappé in this success and emphasized the club’s ability to perform under pressure.

La Liga vs. Real Madrid: ‘Real Madrid is a crybaby club’

