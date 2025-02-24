Trending topics:
Premier League
Two surprise clubs considering Phil Foden transfer after Pep Guardiola ‘blacklists’ Manchester City star

By Francisco Quatrin

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have emerged as potential suitors for Phil Foden, following reports of Guardiola’s willingness to consider a sale.
The future of Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has become a subject of intense speculation following reports that manager Pep Guardiola is open to selling the highly-rated England international.

Foden, a key figure in City’s recent dominance, has reportedly been blacklisted by Guardiola along with three other players, suggesting a potential summer clear-out at the Etihad Stadium. With Real Madrid and Bayern Munich showing interest, the prospect of a major transfer is now a significant possibility.}

Since making his senior debut in November 2017, Phil Foden has established himself as a key player for Manchester City, amassing over 300 appearances. His contributions have been instrumental in City’s recent success, playing a significant role in their Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

Despite this, reports suggest Guardiola is willing to let him leave, along with Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva, should suitable offers arrive. The surprising inclusion of the relatively young Foden on this list has sparked widespread debate.

The reasons behind Guardiola’s decision

While Guardiola has publicly praised Foden’s talent, the manager’s reported willingness to sanction a sale may be partly attributed to Foden’s recent performances. While the reasons for Guardiola’s decision remain unclear, a perceived dip in form, coupled with the high wages of the four players, could have influenced his decision.

With Gundogan, De Bruyne, and Silva all over 30, their potential decline might be a factor, but Foden’s inclusion is surprising given his age and potential. The manager’s willingness to let him go suggests that he may have concerns about his long-term suitability to the team.

According to reports, two European giants, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, are closely monitoring Foden’s situation and could make significant offers. The report indicates that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are “attentive to his situation,” suggesting they are prepared to potentially trigger a transfer.

The rumored asking price of over €150 million suggests a belief within Manchester City that they could generate significant revenue from a potential sale. This amount would undoubtedly test the financial capabilities of potential suitors.

The summer transfer window promises to be a significant one for Phil Foden, with his future remaining uncertain. The report suggests that while Guardiola still trusts the midfielder, his willingness to let him go demonstrates a potential shift in confidence following his recent performances.

