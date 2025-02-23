La Liga vs. Real Madrid: ‘Real Madrid is a crybaby club’

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has once again targeted Real Madrid, this time in an interview with ‘The Objective.’ Tebas’s comments focused on Real Madrid’s frequent complaints about refereeing decisions, the excessive use of VAR, and Florentino Pérez’s influence on the game. The interview provides a glimpse into the ongoing tension between LaLiga and Real Madrid.

Tebas directly addressed Real Madrid’s recent complaints about refereeing, stating, “We’ve had a lot of refereeing controversy in recent weeks. From the federative sphere, no solution is being sought. Real Madrid, through Real Madrid TV, fuels the controversy, writing a false narrative and questioning the entire game. All clubs complain, but Real Madrid puts the focus there. It’s an aggressive narrative, verbally and manipulated.

“I know many Real Madrid fans who disagree with Real Madrid, which is a whiny club; it’s always crying. They cry one weekend, then the next, and it’s all the fault of a conspiracy.“

Tebas also criticized the excessive use of VAR, suggesting that it was influenced by a phone call between Florentino Pérez and former RFEF president Luis Rubiales. He stated, “There’s excessive use of VAR. Since the ‘everything OK Jose Luis’ call, Florentino called the then-president of the Federation, Rubiales, and since then it’s been used excessively. We want to change the refereeing system. If you survey other clubs, they’ll say that Real Madrid and Barça are the most benefited, but they don’t have a TV station to say it. RMTV is the only media outlet with this narrative.”

Tebas’s critique of Florentino Pérez’s vision for soccer

Tebas didn’t limit his criticism to Real Madrid’s actions but extended it to Florentino Pérez’s leadership, stating, “Florentino’s soccer deceives people. It represents oligarchic soccer, it only represents soccer for the rich. He wants to decide everything, the money that’s distributed.” Tebas also emphasized that he is a Real Madrid fan but not a “Florentinista,” urging Real Madrid supporters to maintain independent thought and not blindly follow the club president.

Tebas concluded his comments by discussing the Super League and Real Madrid’s role in LaLiga. He asserted, “I can’t imagine a league without Real Madrid; it’s impossible. Florentino is stubborn and tenacious. He never loses. If the Super League doesn’t happen, he’ll say that whatever does happen is thanks to him. I don’t know, but they say that Dani Olmo plays for Barça thanks to him.” This highlights the ongoing tension between LaLiga and Florentino Pérez’s ambitions.

Javier Tebas’s latest comments represent a continuation of his long-standing tension with Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez. His criticism highlights fundamental disagreements regarding fair play, the use of technology in refereeing, and the future direction of soccer. The ongoing conflict adds another layer of complexity to the already competitive Spanish football landscape.