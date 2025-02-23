Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comentarios

La Liga vs. Real Madrid: ‘Real Madrid is a crybaby club’

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Tebas criticized Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez's vision for soccer, describing it as "oligarchic" and focused solely on the interests of wealthy clubs.
© Getty ImagesTebas criticized Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez's vision for soccer, describing it as "oligarchic" and focused solely on the interests of wealthy clubs.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has once again targeted Real Madrid, this time in an interview with ‘The Objective.’ Tebas’s comments focused on Real Madrid’s frequent complaints about refereeing decisions, the excessive use of VAR, and Florentino Pérez’s influence on the game. The interview provides a glimpse into the ongoing tension between LaLiga and Real Madrid.

Tebas directly addressed Real Madrid’s recent complaints about refereeing, stating, “We’ve had a lot of refereeing controversy in recent weeks. From the federative sphere, no solution is being sought. Real Madrid, through Real Madrid TV, fuels the controversy, writing a false narrative and questioning the entire game. All clubs complain, but Real Madrid puts the focus there. It’s an aggressive narrative, verbally and manipulated.

I know many Real Madrid fans who disagree with Real Madrid, which is a whiny club; it’s always crying. They cry one weekend, then the next, and it’s all the fault of a conspiracy.

Tebas also criticized the excessive use of VAR, suggesting that it was influenced by a phone call between Florentino Pérez and former RFEF president Luis Rubiales. He stated, “There’s excessive use of VAR. Since the ‘everything OK Jose Luis’ call, Florentino called the then-president of the Federation, Rubiales, and since then it’s been used excessively. We want to change the refereeing system. If you survey other clubs, they’ll say that Real Madrid and Barça are the most benefited, but they don’t have a TV station to say it. RMTV is the only media outlet with this narrative.”

Tebas’s critique of Florentino Pérez’s vision for soccer

Tebas didn’t limit his criticism to Real Madrid’s actions but extended it to Florentino Pérez’s leadership, stating, “Florentino’s soccer deceives people. It represents oligarchic soccer, it only represents soccer for the rich. He wants to decide everything, the money that’s distributed.” Tebas also emphasized that he is a Real Madrid fan but not a “Florentinista,” urging Real Madrid supporters to maintain independent thought and not blindly follow the club president.

Carlo Ancelotti ‘furious’ after Real Madrid star leaves the club against his wishes

see also

Carlo Ancelotti ‘furious’ after Real Madrid star leaves the club against his wishes

Tebas concluded his comments by discussing the Super League and Real Madrid’s role in LaLiga. He asserted, “I can’t imagine a league without Real Madrid; it’s impossible. Florentino is stubborn and tenacious. He never loses. If the Super League doesn’t happen, he’ll say that whatever does happen is thanks to him. I don’t know, but they say that Dani Olmo plays for Barça thanks to him.” This highlights the ongoing tension between LaLiga and Florentino Pérez’s ambitions.

Advertisement

Javier Tebas’s latest comments represent a continuation of his long-standing tension with Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez. His criticism highlights fundamental disagreements regarding fair play, the use of technology in refereeing, and the future direction of soccer. The ongoing conflict adds another layer of complexity to the already competitive Spanish football landscape.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

La Liga president Javier Tebas dismisses Real Madrid’s plans to play in another league

La Liga president Javier Tebas dismisses Real Madrid’s plans to play in another league

After growing rumors about Real Madrid potentially moving to another league, La Liga president Javier Tebas has dismissed the team's aspirations.

Carlo Ancelotti delivers clear message to La Liga's Javier Tebas after Real Madrid's referee claims

Carlo Ancelotti delivers clear message to La Liga's Javier Tebas after Real Madrid's referee claims

After the comments of Real Madrid "losing their minds," Carlo Ancelotti delivered a clear message to La Liga president Javier Tebas.

Javier Tebas slams Real Madrid: 'They’ve lost their minds!' over referee issues

Javier Tebas slams Real Madrid: 'They’ve lost their minds!' over referee issues

Following a loss to Espanyol, Real Madrid filed a formal complaint with the RFEF, requesting the release of VAR audio related to disputed calls, and boycotted a subsequent league meeting.

Battle not won for Barcelona yet: La Liga president shares alarming update about Dani Olmo’s registration

Battle not won for Barcelona yet: La Liga president shares alarming update about Dani Olmo’s registration

Barcelona’s optimism surrounding Dani Olmo’s registration continues to face obstacles. La Liga president Javier Tebas recently delivered an update that complicates the issue, hinting that the Catalan club’s battle is far from won.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo