Karim Benzema takes a jab at Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘I prefer the Brazilian’

Former Real Madrid teammates Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo share a history of success, trophies, and countless matches played together. While mutual admiration exists between them, Benzema‘s reaction to Ronaldo’s recent claim of being the “best ever” has sparked significant online buzz.

Benzema’s subtle yet pointed response, captured in an interview with TNT Sports BR, has generated considerable attention and debate among football fans.

When asked about Ronaldo’s statement, Benzema’s facial expression spoke volumes. He responded diplomatically, “Everyone says what they want. If he thinks he’s the best ever… For me, for example, it’s Ronaldo [of Brazil]. I don’t like to make comparisons between players; I think everyone has their own story, and he has his; he’s very good.” The measured tone, coupled with his subtle preference for Ronaldo Nazário, created a significant contrast with Ronaldo’s more direct assertion.

Benzema’s praise for Vinicius Jr.

Benzema shifted the focus from the “best ever” debate to praise Vinicius Jr.’s contributions to Real Madrid. He stated, “I think these Ballon d’Or things are over, that’s it. For me, for everyone, he’s the best. He’s Real Madrid’s key player and always makes the difference. I’m very happy and proud of his work. I’ve already told him, I hope one day he can win that Ballon d’Or, but it’s more important that he keeps going like this at Madrid, doing the things he does.” This clearly demonstrated his preference for current contributions over historical claims.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim of being the “best ever”

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s claim of being the “best ever” stemmed from an interview with Edu Aguirre. He highlighted his numerous records and accomplishments, asserting, “I haven’t seen anyone like me. I’m different. I notice it. The numbers don’t lie. I don’t have to brag, or I’m bragging about something that’s true. I am the best ever, period.” This self-assured declaration set the stage for Benzema’s contrasting response.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The differing perspectives of Benzema and Ronaldo highlight the inherently subjective nature of determining the “best ever” player. While Ronaldo’s focus on statistics is understandable, given his prolific goal-scoring record, Benzema’s emphasis on current form and team contribution offers a different perspective.