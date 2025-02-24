Mohamed Salah matches Messi’s record and breaks multiple Premier League milestones with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah put on a breathtaking display of skill and efficiency as Liverpool secured a resounding 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in a match that had implications far beyond the three points.

Salah’s performance not only propelled Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table but also etched his name in the record books, equaling a Lionel Messi record and breaking several Premier League milestones.

Salah’s contribution featured a goal and an assist, making him the first player in Premier League history to reach 25 goals and 15 assists in a single season.

This remarkable achievement is even more impressive as Salah equaled a record previously held only by Lionel Messi in the 2014-15 season with Barcelona: 11 games in a season featuring both a goal and an assist across Europe’s top five leagues. This impressive feat underscores Salah’s consistent contribution to Liverpool’s offensive prowess.

Other record-breaking milestones

The Egyptian forward continued to accumulate accolades. His performance against City also saw him become the first player in Premier League history to record 40 goal involvements (goals and assists) in two separate seasons. He also moved into third place on the list of Liverpool’s all-time leading scorers, drawing level with Gordon Hodgson’s total of 241 goals.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher aptly captured Salah’s extraordinary season, declaring on Sky Sports, “He’s having a Messi and Ronaldo season.” Salah’s numbers across all competitions are indeed staggering, with 30 goals and 20 assists.

The Egyptian star also tied the record for most away goals in a Premier League season (16), matching Kevin Phillips (1999/00) and Harry Kane (2022/23). Yet, Salah remained remarkably modest, stating, “It’s a matter of opinions. Maybe some prefer my first seasons, but I prefer this one because winning the league, helping the young players, is something special.”

Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City has solidified their position at the top of the Premier League table, with an 11-point lead over Arsenal (who have a game in hand). However, manager Arne Slot cautioned against complacency, stating, “The fans can sing whatever they want, but we know how difficult each game is. Three days ago, they were asking if we’d entered a bad streak after the draw with Aston Villa. We have to play each game like a final.” Liverpool next faces Newcastle at Anfield before their Champions League Round of 16 clash against PSG on March 5th.

