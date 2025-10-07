Cristiano Ronaldo hit hard: Vital Portugal teammate withdraws from October’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers due to injury

Portugal’s preparations for the next round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers have been hit by a major setback. With Cristiano Ronaldo still leading the charge for his nation at 40, the Selecao entered the October window chasing perfection and another record for their captain. But just as momentum seemed unstoppable, a vital midfield presence has withdrawn from the squad through injury, leaving Roberto Martinez with an unexpected gap to fill ahead of crucial matches against Ireland and Hungary.

Portugal has been unstoppable so far in Group F, recording emphatic wins over Armenia (5-0) and Hungary (3-2) in September. Those victories placed them firmly at the top of the table, giving Roberto Martinez’s team a strong platform to secure early qualification for the World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

Victory in the upcoming home match against Ireland on October 11 and the fixture against Hungary on October 14 could all but confirm Portugal’s spot among the 48 finalists. With Ronaldo still at the heart of the side, the team continues to blend experience with youthful exuberance.

Ronaldo himself is chasing another record — just one goal away from becoming the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifying history, potentially surpassing Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz (39 goals). Already the most capped player in world soccer (223 appearances) and the top international scorer with 141 goals, the Al-Nassr forward remains an ever-present figure in Portugal’s golden generation.

The mystery midfielder sidelined

However, the optimism surrounding the squad has been dampened by the sudden withdrawal of one of Portugal’s brightest young midfielders, a player who has rapidly become central to Martinez’s tactical setup. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed that Joao Neves of Paris Saint-Germain has been ruled out due to a left thigh injury sustained during a Champions League clash against Atalanta.

In an official statement, the FPF explained: “The FPF Health and Performance Directorate, in conjunction with the PSG medical department, considered that the Portuguese international midfielder is not in a physical condition to participate in the national team’s matches.”

Joao Neves of Portugal reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match between Germany and Portugal.

Neves, only 21 years old, had been included in the initial squad despite his club’s concerns. PSG’s medical team confirmed partial recovery but advised against international duty, prompting Portugal to release the youngster back to Paris for treatment.

Who will replace him?

To fill the void, Martinez has called up Nuno Tavares of Lazio. The full-back becomes another defensive option as Portugal also deals with the continued absence of Joao Cancelo, who remains sidelined after an injury suffered while playing for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Martinez’s reshuffled squad includes returning figures such as Rafael Leao, Matheus Nunes, and Nélson Semedo, who missed the September camp.