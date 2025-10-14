Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores record-breaking brace to put Portugal ahead against Hungary

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring against Hungary.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring against Hungary.

Portugal hosted Hungary in Matchday 4 of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, with both sides chasing a ticket to the 2026 tournament. After a slow start, Cristiano Ronaldo once again provided the spark for his team, scoring two goals and breaking an all-time record in the process.

Leading Group F in UEFA qualifying, Portugal had a perfect opportunity to secure its spot at the 2026 World Cup. If Ronaldo’s side claimed all three points against Hungary and Armenia failed to win against the Republic of Ireland, Portugal would become one of the first European nations to book its place in the tournament set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In a packed Estádio José Alvalade, Portugal got off on the wrong foot as Hungary struck first. Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai delivered a pinpoint corner, and 6-foot-3 (1.92 m) center-back Attila Szalai rose above the defense to head home the opener for the visitors in the eighth minute.

With Portugal dominating possession and pushing for the leveller, Vitinha played a perfectly timed through ball to Nelson Semedo inside the box. The right-back then fired a low cross into the area for Ronaldo, who finished with a simple tap-in to bring Portugal level in the 22nd minute.

As both teams traded chances, Ronaldo once again shifted the momentum in Portugal’s favor. In stoppage time (45+3’), Portugal pressed high into Hungary’s third, and this time left-back Nuno Mendes floated in a superb cross that found Ronaldo unmarked in the box to complete the comeback just before halftime.

Ronaldo adds another record to his legendary career

The brace against Hungary didn’t just bring Portugal closer to World Cup qualification — it also marked another milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has now become the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup qualifiers across all confederations, with 41 goals, surpassing Guatemalan legend Carlos “Pescadito” Ruiz, who sits second with 39.

Portugal vs Hungary LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo scores historic goal in the World Cup qualifiers (1-1)

Portugal vs Hungary LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo scores historic goal in the World Cup qualifiers (1-1)

Following Ronaldo and Ruiz, the list features Argentina’s Lionel Messi (36), Iran’s Ali Daei (35), and Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (33). With the CONMEBOL qualifiers concluded, Messi won’t have the chance to overtake Ronaldo. As the UEFA qualifiers continue, only Lewandowski has a shot at climbing the rankings, but reaching Ronaldo’s record now seems nearly impossible.

