Christian Pulisic and Milan take Serie A global in Australia: Venue for Como clash, reason for relocation, and everything fans should know

In a groundbreaking move that has left fans and officials across Europe stunned, UEFA has officially approved Milan’s request to play a Serie A fixture abroad, making history in the process. The match, which will feature Christian Pulisic’s Milan facing Como, is set to become the first-ever Serie A league game to be played outside of Italy. While the decision has sparked both excitement and controversy, many are wondering at which venue and why this particular fixture will take place so far from home.

The decision marks a significant shift in UEFA’s long-standing stance. The European governing body has repeatedly insisted that “league matches should be played on home soil.” Yet, this week, UEFA made a rare exception.

After weeks of deliberation and consultations with national federations, the UEFA Executive Committee reluctantly agreed to greenlight two domestic fixtures abroad — Milan vs. Como in Serie A and Barcelona vs. Villarreal in La Liga, which will be held in Miami later this year.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin addressed the issue in an official statement, emphasizing that the decision was made “on an exceptional basis.” He stated: “League matches should be played on home soil; anything else would disenfranchise loyal match-going fans and potentially introduce distortive elements in competitions. While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent.”

He reiterated that UEFA’s commitment remains “to protect the integrity of national leagues and ensure that soccer remains anchored in its home environment.”

From controversy to opportunity

The initial request by Milan and Como, in collaboration with Lega Serie A, was met with skepticism. Many viewed it as a marketing experiment, while others feared it could open the door for future league games to leave European soil.

However, as Serie A president Ezio Simonelli explained, what started as a scheduling problem soon turned into an opportunity: “A contingency turned into an opportunity. This game will be a symbol of Italian soccer’s global reach and innovation.”

UEFA’s statement made clear that this would be a one-off exception due to “regulatory gaps at global level.” The organization urged FIFA to establish clearer rules regarding domestic matches abroad.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.

The real reason behind the move and the location

Only later did UEFA confirm the real reason behind the relocation: San Siro — Milan’s historic stadium — will be unavailable in February 2026 as it hosts the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games. With the venue occupied and no suitable alternative nearby, Milan and Como proposed moving the fixture abroad, and the idea quickly gathered momentum.

After discussions with international partners, Australia emerged as the chosen destination. The city of Perth was particularly eager, offering financial incentives and logistical support to bring Serie A to its shores. According to La Repubblica, Perth’s local authorities will pay $14 million to host the game, with Milan receiving the largest share of the proceeds, while part of the sum will be distributed among other Serie A clubs.

The historic fixture will be played at Optus Stadium, a state-of-the-art arena in Perth capable of hosting 65,000 fans for soccer events. Opened in 2018 and praised for its “fans-first design”, it offers an oval layout for Australian soccer and cricket but can easily convert to a rectangular pitch.