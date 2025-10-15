Cristiano Ronaldo’s emotional 10-word reaction after breaking World Cup Qualifiers record with Portugal

At 40 years of age, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy the logic of time, form, and expectation. In Lisbon, on a night where Portugal were just minutes away from sealing qualification for the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo once again rewrote soccer history — scoring twice in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Hungary to set yet another global milestone. What came next was a powerful 10-word message from the Portuguese legend, one that captured his pride, persistence, and sense of purpose.

At the Jose Alvalade Stadium, the evening began in shock as Hungary’s Attila Szalai opened the scoring early. But as so many times before, Ronaldo responded. In the 22nd minute, he met Nelson Semedo’s cross and struck from close range to equalize. Then, just before half-time, he delivered again — volleying in a brilliant finish from Nuno Mendes’ cross to give Portugal the lead and secure yet another record in his glittering career.

That first goal marked his 40th in World Cup Qualifiers, surpassing Guatemalan legend Carlos Ruiz’s tally of 39. The second extended it to 41 goals in 50 qualifying matches, a record that may never be touched.

Despite Ronaldo’s heroics, Portugal could not hold on. Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai struck in stoppage time to deny the hosts the victory they needed to book their place in next year’s finals.

What Ronaldo said and what it means

Shortly after the final whistle, Ronaldo turned to social media to share his emotions. The Al-Nassr striker, who now boasts 143 goals in 225 appearances for his country, delivered a passionate 10-word statement that resonated with fans worldwide.

“It is no secret that representing the National Team means a lot to me, and that is why I am very proud to have reached this unique milestone for Portugal,” Ronaldo wrote on social media, before thanking his teammates and supporters. “Thank you to everyone who helped me get here. See you in November to seal the qualification for the World Cup!”

His message — “I am very proud to have reached this unique milestone” — encapsulated not only his humility but also his relentless pursuit of excellence. In fact, the veteran’s brace also took his career goal tally to 948, keeping alive his personal mission to reach 1,000 career goals before hanging up his boots. The Portuguese forward, who has scored in five of six World Cup qualifying campaigns, remains the sport’s all-time leading scorer across both club and country.

