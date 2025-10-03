Cristiano Ronaldo back in action for Portugal: Al-Nassr star set to break another record in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo is back once more in Portugal’s squad, ready to lead his country into another decisive international window. At 40 years old, the Al-Nassr forward continues to defy time and expectations, with his name once again topping the list for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Portugal prepares to face Ireland and Hungary, and while the focus is on qualification, there is also a sense of anticipation surrounding Ronaldo’s personal quest for history.

For a national team that has relied on him for nearly two decades, his presence still carries weight beyond goals. And yet, in these matches, goals might be the very thing that turns this international break into another unforgettable chapter in his career.

Roberto Martínez unveiled his latest squad list with several notable returns. Nelson Semedo, Matheus Nunes, and Rafael Leao have all been recalled, providing fresh options in defense and midfield. The only major absentee is Joao Cancelo, who misses out due to a muscle injury.

The coach explained his selection decisions by emphasizing continuity and the need for balance: “We are competing for direct qualification. These matches are decisive, so the group needs stability and experience.”

Portugal will host both fixtures at Lisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium—first against Ireland on October 11, then Hungary on October 14. The Seleçao currently lead Group F with six points, three more than Armenia, while both Hungary and Ireland trail with a single point from their draw. Two wins could mathematically secure Portugal’s place in the 2026 World Cup, potentially sealing a seventh consecutive appearance at soccer’s greatest stage.

The hidden record in play

Beyond leadership and goalscoring instincts, there is another layer of intrigue to these games. Ronaldo is on the verge of breaking yet another record. Currently tied with Guatemala’s Carlos ‘Pescadito’ Ruiz on 39 goals, he needs just one more to become the outright all-time leading scorer in World Cup Qualifiers.

Should he find the net against Ireland or Hungary, he will move to 40, leaving behind another legend and once again rewriting the record books. For a man already holding the records for most international appearances (223 caps) and most goals in men’s international soccer (141 goals), this would be another jewel in his glittering crown.