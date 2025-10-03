Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup qualifiers
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo back in action for Portugal: Al-Nassr star set to break another record in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match between Germany and Portugal at Munich Football Arena on June 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
© Getty imagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match between Germany and Portugal at Munich Football Arena on June 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back once more in Portugal’s squad, ready to lead his country into another decisive international window. At 40 years old, the Al-Nassr forward continues to defy time and expectations, with his name once again topping the list for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Portugal prepares to face Ireland and Hungary, and while the focus is on qualification, there is also a sense of anticipation surrounding Ronaldo’s personal quest for history.

For a national team that has relied on him for nearly two decades, his presence still carries weight beyond goals. And yet, in these matches, goals might be the very thing that turns this international break into another unforgettable chapter in his career.

Roberto Martínez unveiled his latest squad list with several notable returns. Nelson Semedo, Matheus Nunes, and Rafael Leao have all been recalled, providing fresh options in defense and midfield. The only major absentee is Joao Cancelo, who misses out due to a muscle injury.

The coach explained his selection decisions by emphasizing continuity and the need for balance: “We are competing for direct qualification. These matches are decisive, so the group needs stability and experience.”

Tweet placeholder

Portugal will host both fixtures at Lisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium—first against Ireland on October 11, then Hungary on October 14. The Seleçao currently lead Group F with six points, three more than Armenia, while both Hungary and Ireland trail with a single point from their draw. Two wins could mathematically secure Portugal’s place in the 2026 World Cup, potentially sealing a seventh consecutive appearance at soccer’s greatest stage.

Advertisement

The hidden record in play

Beyond leadership and goalscoring instincts, there is another layer of intrigue to these games. Ronaldo is on the verge of breaking yet another record. Currently tied with Guatemala’s Carlos ‘Pescadito’ Ruiz on 39 goals, he needs just one more to become the outright all-time leading scorer in World Cup Qualifiers.

Should he find the net against Ireland or Hungary, he will move to 40, leaving behind another legend and once again rewriting the record books. For a man already holding the records for most international appearances (223 caps) and most goals in men’s international soccer (141 goals), this would be another jewel in his glittering crown.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo delivers 7-word message to Portugal after record-setting performance vs. Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers 7-word message to Portugal after record-setting performance vs. Hungary

Following the record-setting performance against Hungary, Cristiano Ronaldo issued a 7-word message to Portugal.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot for Portugal vs Hungary in World Cup qualifier

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot for Portugal vs Hungary in World Cup qualifier

Portugal defeated Hungary 3–2 in the World Cup qualifiers, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring one of the goals.

How to watch Hungary vs Portugal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Hungary vs Portugal match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Hungary receive Portugal in a Matchday 2 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can find here how to watch the action live across multiple TV and streaming platforms.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina roster for October US tour, with three surprise additions by coach Scaloni

Lionel Messi leads Argentina roster for October US tour, with three surprise additions by coach Scaloni

Argentina will play two friendly matches in the United States, and Lionel Messi will be part of the squad selected by Lionel Scaloni.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo