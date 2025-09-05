Joao Neves’ signature look: Why the PSG and Portugal star always tucks in his shirt

Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal midfielder Joao Neves has become one of soccer’s most talked-about young stars. At just 20 years old, he is already being hailed as the heartbeat of both his club and country’s midfield, dazzling fans with his skill, intelligence, and relentless energy. But alongside his soccer brilliance, there’s another detail about Neves that has captured the imagination of fans worldwide: his trademark look on the pitch.

Why does the golden boy of Portuguese soccer always step out with his shirt tucked neatly into his shorts? The answer lies in a story from his early beginnings that has shaped not only his playing style but also his sense of identity.

Neves’ recent hat-trick for PSG — a stunning half-volley, an acrobatic bicycle kick, and a thunderous strike from distance — was the kind of performance that confirmed his arrival at the elite level. Last season, he managed only three Ligue 1 goals in 29 appearances; now, he is scoring goals of rare quality, reflecting his rapid development.

Even before his Paris move, Neves was a standout at Benfica. His ability to control games, win duels despite his smaller frame, and score decisive goals made him one of Europe’s hottest midfield prospects. He joined PSG in 2024 in a deal worth up to $82 million, and has since become central to Luis Enrique’s new-look side.

Teaming up with compatriot Vitinha has accelerated his growth. The pair, who already share chemistry from the Portuguese national team, have given PSG’s midfield a balance and fluidity it had been missing. While others like Warren Zaire-Emery and Senny Mayulu provide depth, neither can yet displace Neves from the starting XI.

The mystery behind the tucked-in shirt

For months, supporters have debated why Neves never plays with his shirt untucked. Some assumed it was simply a stylistic choice; others thought it was a nod to soccer traditions of the past. The truth, however, is more personal — and deeply tied to his roots.

“Back in my youth in the Algarve, we had two rules: shirt tucked in, socks below the knee. I’ve stuck with it ever since. It’s comfortable, and it’s become my trademark,” Neves explained in a 2024 interview.

At his first grassroots club, the CFT in the Algarve, the rules were strict: every player had to tuck in their shirt and wear their socks low. Even when Neves moved to Benfica’s academy, he carried the habit with him, never stepping onto the pitch without his shirt tucked in.

Later, he admitted it became more than just a routine. “My dad always said I should keep doing it because it is a mark of respect for ourselves and our opponents. It’s your jersey and it represents you. When the shirt comes out, I try to put it back as soon as possible. I don’t feel at ease when it’s untucked.”