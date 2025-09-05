Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Ligue 1
Comments

Joao Neves’ signature look: Why the PSG and Portugal star always tucks in his shirt

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Joao Neves of Paris Saint-Germain
© Harry How/Getty ImagesJoao Neves of Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal midfielder Joao Neves has become one of soccer’s most talked-about young stars. At just 20 years old, he is already being hailed as the heartbeat of both his club and country’s midfield, dazzling fans with his skill, intelligence, and relentless energy. But alongside his soccer brilliance, there’s another detail about Neves that has captured the imagination of fans worldwide: his trademark look on the pitch.

Why does the golden boy of Portuguese soccer always step out with his shirt tucked neatly into his shorts? The answer lies in a story from his early beginnings that has shaped not only his playing style but also his sense of identity.

Neves’ recent hat-trick for PSG — a stunning half-volley, an acrobatic bicycle kick, and a thunderous strike from distance — was the kind of performance that confirmed his arrival at the elite level. Last season, he managed only three Ligue 1 goals in 29 appearances; now, he is scoring goals of rare quality, reflecting his rapid development.

Even before his Paris move, Neves was a standout at Benfica. His ability to control games, win duels despite his smaller frame, and score decisive goals made him one of Europe’s hottest midfield prospects. He joined PSG in 2024 in a deal worth up to $82 million, and has since become central to Luis Enrique’s new-look side.

Teaming up with compatriot Vitinha has accelerated his growth. The pair, who already share chemistry from the Portuguese national team, have given PSG’s midfield a balance and fluidity it had been missing. While others like Warren Zaire-Emery and Senny Mayulu provide depth, neither can yet displace Neves from the starting XI.

Advertisement

The mystery behind the tucked-in shirt

For months, supporters have debated why Neves never plays with his shirt untucked. Some assumed it was simply a stylistic choice; others thought it was a nod to soccer traditions of the past. The truth, however, is more personal — and deeply tied to his roots.

“Back in my youth in the Algarve, we had two rules: shirt tucked in, socks below the knee. I’ve stuck with it ever since. It’s comfortable, and it’s become my trademark,” Neves explained in a 2024 interview.

Joao Neves
Advertisement

At his first grassroots club, the CFT in the Algarve, the rules were strict: every player had to tuck in their shirt and wear their socks low. Even when Neves moved to Benfica’s academy, he carried the habit with him, never stepping onto the pitch without his shirt tucked in.

Later, he admitted it became more than just a routine. “My dad always said I should keep doing it because it is a mark of respect for ourselves and our opponents. It’s your jersey and it represents you. When the shirt comes out, I try to put it back as soon as possible. I don’t feel at ease when it’s untucked.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Santos’ relegation crisis sparks Neymar exit rumors: PSG’s arch-rivals ready stunning Europe comeback move

Santos’ relegation crisis sparks Neymar exit rumors: PSG’s arch-rivals ready stunning Europe comeback move

As the situation in Brazil reaches a boiling point, a stunning twist has emerged in Europe. 

FIFA Club World Cup tension rises: PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has five-word warning on possibly facing Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid

FIFA Club World Cup tension rises: PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has five-word warning on possibly facing Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain stands on the edge of a potentially electrifying semifinal, one that could pit them against Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe vs PSG round two: Another legal battle over erupts—Did the club stop Real Madrid move in 2023?

Kylian Mbappe vs PSG round two: Another legal battle over erupts—Did the club stop Real Madrid move in 2023?

The tensions between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain continue to escalate, with a new legal battle now unfolding in court.

MLS all-time top scorers: The greatest goal leaders in league history

MLS all-time top scorers: The greatest goal leaders in league history

MLS all-time top scorers have rewritten history with clutch goals, unstoppable streaks, and unforgettable moments that defined the league’s most prolific marksmen. Check out the 25 greatest goal leaders.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo