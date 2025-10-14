Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Comments

Portugal vs Hungary LIVE: Game underway in the World Cup qualifiers (0-0)

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Ahmad Mora/Getty ImagesPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai.

Portugal are tied 0-0 with Hungary on Matchday 4 of Group F in the European World Cup qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates know that a win could secure their place in next summer’s FIFA tournament in North America. Stay with us for full coverage and live updates throughout this crucial matchup.

Ronaldo has a chance to punch his ticket to what would be his sixth World Cup, following in the footsteps of Argentina’s Lionel Messi in pursuit of a record no player has ever achieved. To make that happen, however, Portugal will need a win on Tuesday—and a favorable result in the simultaneous match between Armenia and Ireland.

Hungary face the tough task of standing up to Portugal, unquestionably the strongest team in Group F. A positive result on Tuesday could be crucial in solidifying a playoff spot and keeping alive their dream of reaching a World Cup for the first time in 40 years.

Advertisement

4' – First chance of the match (0-0)

Cristiano Ronaldo fired from the edge of the box, but his shot went well over the bar.

The match is underway!

Portugal and Hungary are now playing in the World Cup qualifiers.

When was the last time Hungary played in a World Cup?

The expansion of the World Cup format from 32 to 48 teams has opened the door for many nations to get closer to the FIFA tournament for the first time—or in some cases, after decades of absence. Hungary is among them: the last time they played in a World Cup was nearly 40 years ago, at Mexico 1986.

Now far from their golden eras—such as the World Cup finals in 1938 and 1954, lost to Italy and Germany respectively—Hungary sit in second place in Group F and are looking to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Cristiano Ronaldo chases an all-time record

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently tied with Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz as the all-time leading scorers in World Cup qualifiers, with 39 goals. On Saturday, CR7 had the chance to take the top spot on his own, but missed a penalty against Ireland. Now, the Portuguese forward will have another opportunity against Hungary.

The referee for Portugal vs Hungary

Tuesday’s match will be officiated by an all-Serbian referee crew. The head referee will be Srdjan Jovanovic, a 39-year-old official with 10 seasons of FIFA-level experience. He has officiated numerous club tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League, as well as international youth championships, the Nations League, and the Olympic Games.

The full officiating crew:

Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic

First Assistant: Uros Stojkovic

Second Assistant: Milan Mihajlovic

Fourth Official: Novak Simovic

VAR: Momcilo Markovic

AVAR: Jelena Cvetkovic

Advertisement

What do Portugal need to qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Portugal currently lead Group F with 9 points, followed by Hungary (4), Armenia (3), and Ireland (1). If Cristiano Ronaldo’s team wins on Tuesday, they will reach 12 points and could only be caught by Armenia. That’s why, if Armenia fail to beat Ireland, Portugal will secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Confirmed lineup for Portugal!

Head coach Roberto Martinez has selected the following starting XI to face Hungary: Diogo Costa; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Ruben Neves; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tweet placeholder

Confirmed lineup for Hungary!

Here is the starting XI named by head coach Marco Rossi: Balasz Toth; Loic Nego, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Milos Kerkez; Bendeguz Bolla, Callum Styles, Andras Schafer, Dominik Szoboszlai; Roland Sallai, Barnabas Varga.

Tweet placeholder

Kickoff time and how to watch

Portugal and Hungary will face off at 2:45 PM (ET).

You can watch the World Cup qualifier live on ViX and Fubo.

Portugal and Hungary face off in the World Cup qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog for the match between Portugal and Hungary on Matchday 4 of Group F in the European World Cup qualifiers. Stay with us for minute-by-minute coverage of the match!

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Portugal vs Hungary in the World Cup qualifiers

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Confirmed lineups for Portugal vs Hungary in the World Cup qualifiers

Portugal and Hungary face off in the World Cup qualifiers, with Cristiano Ronaldo as the main attraction.

How to watch Portugal vs Hungary match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Portugal vs Hungary match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Portugal will face Hungary in a crucial Matchday 4 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch the action live through several TV channels and streaming platforms.

Not Portugal or England: Thomas Tuchel reveals his top four national teams to win the 2026 World Cup

Not Portugal or England: Thomas Tuchel reveals his top four national teams to win the 2026 World Cup

With months left until the 2026 World Cup qualifiers conclude, Thomas Tuchel has named his top four title contenders. Surprisingly, he left out both England, his squad, and Portugal from his list.

Could Matias Soule ditch Lionel Messi’s Argentina for Italy? Lionel Scaloni sets the record straight with eight-word claim

Could Matias Soule ditch Lionel Messi’s Argentina for Italy? Lionel Scaloni sets the record straight with eight-word claim

Roma star Matias Soule’s international future sparks debate as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni breaks his silence with an eight-word message that hints at the player’s decision.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo