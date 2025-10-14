Portugal vs Hungary LIVE: Game underway in the World Cup qualifiers (0-0)

Portugal are tied 0-0 with Hungary on Matchday 4 of Group F in the European World Cup qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates know that a win could secure their place in next summer’s FIFA tournament in North America. Stay with us for full coverage and live updates throughout this crucial matchup.

Ronaldo has a chance to punch his ticket to what would be his sixth World Cup, following in the footsteps of Argentina’s Lionel Messi in pursuit of a record no player has ever achieved. To make that happen, however, Portugal will need a win on Tuesday—and a favorable result in the simultaneous match between Armenia and Ireland.

Hungary face the tough task of standing up to Portugal, unquestionably the strongest team in Group F. A positive result on Tuesday could be crucial in solidifying a playoff spot and keeping alive their dream of reaching a World Cup for the first time in 40 years.