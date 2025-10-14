Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo delivers optimistic 11-word message after Portugal’s draw vs. Hungary in World Cup qualifiers

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applauds the fans after the draw against Hungary.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applauds the fans after the draw against Hungary.

Portugal wrapped up its October international break with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Hungary in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. After missing the chance to secure an early ticket to the tournament in North America, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo delivered an optimistic 11-word message to his teammates.

With the Republic of Ireland defeating Armenia, the stage was set for Portugal to claim three points, and with them, qualification for the 2026 World Cup. However, after Ronaldo scored a record-breaking brace to give Portugal the lead, Dominik Szoboszlai equalized in the 91st minute, denying the team a chance to clinch qualification during the October window.

Ronaldo watched the late goal from the bench, having been substituted in the 78th minute for Gonçalo Ramos. The former Real Madrid star appeared visibly frustrated after Szoboszlai’s strike but still applauded his teammates and saluted the fans once the final whistle blew.

After the game, Ronaldo took to social media to post an encouraging message to his teammates: “We’re getting closer and closer to our goal! Let’s go, Portugal!” The captain’s words offered a hopeful contrast to the disappointment of the result, signaling his focus on the next opportunity to seal qualification.

Ronaldo also became the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup qualifiers across all confederations. Yet instead of focusing on that personal milestone, he chose to highlight the team’s collective goal. With just two international breaks remaining before the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo is now closing in on history — potentially becoming the first player ever to appear in six editions of the tournament, possibly alongside Lionel Messi.

Erling Haaland achieves stunning international milestone with Norway, surpassing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

see also

Erling Haaland achieves stunning international milestone with Norway, surpassing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

What does Portugal need to qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

With Matchday 4 of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers complete, England is the only European nation to have already secured a spot in the tournament. Several others are on the brink of qualification in November, and Portugal is among them.

Portugal currently sits atop Group D with 10 points from four matches, followed by Hungary with five, the Republic of Ireland with four, and Armenia with three. Ronaldo’s side will face Ireland on November 13 and Armenia on November 16, needing just one point from those two games to book its place at the 2026 World Cup.

The only scenario in which Portugal could miss out on direct qualification would be if they lose both matches and Hungary reaches 11 points. Even then, Portugal would still have a second chance to qualify through the playoff route in the March international break.

