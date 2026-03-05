Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City reportedly lead race against Manchester United for €70 million Bundesliga star

Despite an unstable start to the season, Pep Guardiola has managed to steer Manchester City‘s performances back on track following the arrival of Marc Guehi. Even so, they face significant uncertainty in midfield next season due to the possible departure of Bernardo Silva. As a result, the Citizens are reportedly leading the race ahead of Manchester United to sign a Bundesliga star.

Over the past few months, Manchester United have shown interest in Felix Nmecha, who has been shining at Borussia Dortmund, according to Fussball Daten. Amid their midfield rebuild, the Red Devils view the German’s box-to-box and organizational profile as key. Under contract until 2028, the German side are reportedly asking for €70 million. However, Manchester City have joined the race for his signing and are currently leading the pursuit.

According to TEAMtalk, the Citizens are pushing for Nmecha’s return, as he developed in the club’s youth academy. While the Manchester United showed interest first, Pep Guardiola’s side have now moved ahead in the race for his signature. At just 25 years old, the German wants to play in the Premier League. In addition, Manchester City may not hesitate to pay the transfer fee, as Bernardo Silva is reportedly heading towards a free agent exit.

After Jude Bellingham’s departure in 2023, Borussia Dortmund decided to give control of the midfield to Felix Nmecha, something that proved to be a complete success. He not only shines defensively, but also manages to organize the play, making him key for coach Nico Kovac. After failing to secure a big-money sale in recent years, the German side could now opt for the departure of the 25-year-old star.

Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match.

Nmecha’s potential arrival at Manchester City could be crucial

Unlike previous seasons, Manchester City are going through a significant midfield transition. Pep Guardiola has not found the team’s stability in Tijjani Reijnders and Mateo Kovacic, leaving much of the responsibility on Bernardo Silva. However, the Portuguese midfielder is reportedly heading toward a free-agent exit, something that could also happen with the Croatian, who has struggled to shine. Because of this, the arrival of Felix Nmecha could become crucial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Pep Guardiola may face major setback as Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez reportedly draws LaLiga transfer interest

With Rodri Hernandez and Nico Gonzalez in the defensive pivot, the Citizens could deploy Nmecha as a playmaker, rotating with Reijnders. As a physical player who contributes both defensively and offensively — and still relatively young — the German could be seen by Guardiola as a vital addition. In addition, he developed in the club’s youth academy, meaning he already knows the working methodology, which could be a major advantage.