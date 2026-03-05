Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City reportedly lead race against Manchester United for €70 million Bundesliga star

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City and Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United.
© Gareth Copley/George Wood/Getty ImagesPep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City and Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United.

Despite an unstable start to the season, Pep Guardiola has managed to steer Manchester City‘s performances back on track following the arrival of Marc Guehi. Even so, they face significant uncertainty in midfield next season due to the possible departure of Bernardo Silva. As a result, the Citizens are reportedly leading the race ahead of Manchester United to sign a Bundesliga star.

Over the past few months, Manchester United have shown interest in Felix Nmecha, who has been shining at Borussia Dortmund, according to Fussball Daten. Amid their midfield rebuild, the Red Devils view the German’s box-to-box and organizational profile as key. Under contract until 2028, the German side are reportedly asking for €70 million. However, Manchester City have joined the race for his signing and are currently leading the pursuit.

According to TEAMtalk, the Citizens are pushing for Nmecha’s return, as he developed in the club’s youth academy. While the Manchester United showed interest first, Pep Guardiola’s side have now moved ahead in the race for his signature. At just 25 years old, the German wants to play in the Premier League. In addition, Manchester City may not hesitate to pay the transfer fee, as Bernardo Silva is reportedly heading towards a free agent exit.

After Jude Bellingham’s departure in 2023, Borussia Dortmund decided to give control of the midfield to Felix Nmecha, something that proved to be a complete success. He not only shines defensively, but also manages to organize the play, making him key for coach Nico Kovac. After failing to secure a big-money sale in recent years, the German side could now opt for the departure of the 25-year-old star.

Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha

Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match.

Nmecha’s potential arrival at Manchester City could be crucial

Unlike previous seasons, Manchester City are going through a significant midfield transition. Pep Guardiola has not found the team’s stability in Tijjani Reijnders and Mateo Kovacic, leaving much of the responsibility on Bernardo Silva. However, the Portuguese midfielder is reportedly heading toward a free-agent exit, something that could also happen with the Croatian, who has struggled to shine. Because of this, the arrival of Felix Nmecha could become crucial.

Advertisement
Pep Guardiola may face major setback as Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez reportedly draws LaLiga transfer interest

see also

Pep Guardiola may face major setback as Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez reportedly draws LaLiga transfer interest

With Rodri Hernandez and Nico Gonzalez in the defensive pivot, the Citizens could deploy Nmecha as a playmaker, rotating with Reijnders. As a physical player who contributes both defensively and offensively — and still relatively young — the German could be seen by Guardiola as a vital addition. In addition, he developed in the club’s youth academy, meaning he already knows the working methodology, which could be a major advantage.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly chase two Bundesliga strikers as key reinforcements for 2026-27 season

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly chase two Bundesliga strikers as key reinforcements for 2026-27 season

Following Christian Pulisic’s drop in form, AC Milan’s offensive weakness has been exposed. As a result, they have reportedly set their sights on two star strikers from the Bundesliga ahead of the 2026–27 season.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Bundesliga

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund receive Bayern Munich for Matchday 24 of the 2025–2026 Bundesliga season. Find out here how fans in the United States can watch the showdown, with complete information on kickoff times and where to tune in via TV and streaming services.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reportedly close to sign a $118m Bundesliga star, clearing path for Cody Gakpo’s departure

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reportedly close to sign a $118m Bundesliga star, clearing path for Cody Gakpo’s departure

With an eye on improving competitiveness for the 2026–27 season, Liverpool are reportedly targeting a Bundesliga star valued at $118 million. In light of this, they could open the door to Cody Gakpo’s transfer, carrying out a drastic overhaul of the attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Christian Pulisic at risk as Portugal captain’s injury concerns threaten pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendly showdown with USMNT and Mexico

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Christian Pulisic at risk as Portugal captain’s injury concerns threaten pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendly showdown with USMNT and Mexico

As preparations intensify for the next international window, uncertainty has suddenly surrounded the Portuguese icon following a worrying injury update from his club, Al-Nassr.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo