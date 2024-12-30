Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has emphatically stated his intention to remain at the club “for as long as possible.” In a recent interview on Italian radio, Ancelotti addressed speculation about his future, confirming his commitment and dismissing any suggestion of an imminent departure. The manager’s comments suggest that he is committed to the team and to achieving success with Real Madrid for the foreseeable future.

Ancelotti‘s declaration on Radio Anch’io Sport leaves no room for doubt: “For me, it’s an honor and a pleasure to coach Real Madrid. Winning is never easy, but doing it here is a bit easier than in other places. I’m happy here and I’m not thinking about my future. I still have two years left on my contract here, and agreements, besides being broken, can be extended.” This strong statement demonstrates the manager’s commitment to the club and his ambition to achieve further success with Real Madrid.

The Italian manager emphasized his continued motivation as a key factor in his decision to stay: “The day you win a title, you already think about the next one you can win. The next one we can win is the Super Cup, then the Champions League, La Liga, the Club World Cup… Here the cycle never closes, and that’s good; it keeps me motivated.”

This reflects the manager’s ambition and commitment to the club. He is clearly focused on achieving future success. The positive sentiment displayed by Ancelotti underlines his ambition and commitment to the club and its fans.

Champions League ambitions and assessment of Liverpool

Regarding the Champions League, Ancelotti stated: “In the Champions League, everyone’s goal is to reach the final. Our path hasn’t been easy so far, but we have two games left to qualify, and then we’ll see. Liverpool has done well so far, but it’s in March and April that you have to be ready to win.”

This highlights the manager’s strategy and his focus on achieving success in the Champions League. He emphasizes that it is not enough to perform well in the early stages of the tournament and that the team must be prepared to perform under pressure during the decisive stages.

Ancelotti also shared his thoughts on the recent dismissal of Paulo Fonseca from his managerial role at AC Milan: “I still think that being sacked is part of a coach’s job. I’ve been sacked a thousand times. When there are problems in a team, the responsibility falls on one man. Unfortunately, that’s how it is. In his job, the coach is alone, especially in difficult times.“ This experience provides significant context to his own position and his comments emphasize the difficulties faced by football managers. He also displayed empathy toward Fonseca, acknowledging the emotional impact of such situations.