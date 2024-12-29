Real Madrid concluded 2024 on a positive note, securing two trophies despite facing challenges earlier in the season. While the team experienced difficulties in the initial months, particularly due to injuries to key players, the team has shown significant improvement, culminating in a strong finish to the year.

The victory over Sevilla FC lifted the spirits of Real Madrid fans who endured a difficult period since September. The team’s initial performances were inconsistent, and injuries hampered Carlo Ancelotti‘s plans on numerous occasions. This recent run of strong performances has changed the mood within the club and is likely to give the team increased confidence as it enters 2025.

Several first-team players have stepped up significantly in recent weeks. Kylian Mbappé has shown a positive change in attitude and is ending the year with improved form. Dani Ceballos, after speculation of a move to Real Betis during the summer, has secured a key role in the midfield. He has seized his opportunities and delivered strong performances.

The player who has exceeded expectations, however, is Rodrygo Goes. Despite a challenging start to the season, his recent performances and goal-scoring ability have been exceptional, suggesting a major shift in his overall performance. The player’s rise in form has been a key factor in the team’s improved recent performances. The player has quickly established himself as a key player in the squad.

Rodrygo Goes: A standout performer

Initially overshadowed by Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., and Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes has firmly established himself as a key player in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI. The manager’s trust and belief in the player has led to increased playing time and enabled the player to show his skills. At 23 years old, Rodrygo demonstrates a high level of skill and understanding of the club.

Rodrygo Goes ended 2024 in exceptional form, scoring three goals and providing two assists in his last three matches. His improved confidence and consistent contributions indicate that his best is yet to come. The improved level of performance suggests a significant upturn in his ability to contribute to the team.

