The year 2024 has concluded, and while some European leagues continued their seasons, the statistical analysis is revealing the year’s top performers. While teams compete for titles, individual players strive for global recognition, including the coveted title of top goalscorer. This year’s results are particularly interesting, with an unexpected player taking the top spot.
Remarkably, the top goalscorer of 2024 is Viktor Gyökeres of Sporting Lisbon. The Swedish striker outperformed several high-profile stars, including Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappé, to achieve this remarkable feat.
Gyokeres scored an impressive 62 goals in 63 appearances across all competitions, which includes international matches. His consistent performance has enabled him to achieve this result, highlighting his ability to score goals consistently across several different competitions and opponents.
Erling Haaland finished second with 49 goals. While still impressive, this represents a decrease in Haaland’s usual goal-scoring rate. This may be attributed to Manchester City’s overall decline in performance towards the end of the year. Harry Kane, with 46 goals, secured third place, closely followed by Cristiano Ronaldo in fourth with 43 goals. Ronaldo’s consistent goal-scoring in Saudi Arabia contributed to this high total. The presence of several different players from various different clubs and leagues highlights the diversity and competitiveness of the global game.
Notable absences from the top ten
Kylian Mbappé finished outside the top 10 with 39 goals. Despite playing in more matches, he was outscored by Martin Cauteruccio of Sporting Cristal, who also registered 39 goals. Robert Lewandowski secured a position in the top 6, with 42 goals. The failure of high-profile players to achieve a top-ten position reflects both the high level of competition and also the different challenges that players face depending on the team and the league that they are playing in.
The Top Ten Goalscorers of 2024:
- Viktor Gyökeres – 62 goals
- Erling Haaland – 49 goals
- Harry Kane – 46 goals
- Cristiano Ronaldo – 43 goals
- Wu Lei – 42 goals
- Robert Lewandowski – 42 goals
- Jonathan David – 40 goals
- Rafaelson – 40 goals
- Ayoub El Kaabi – 40 goals
- Martin Cauteruccio – 39 goals
- Kylian Mbappé – 39 goals
