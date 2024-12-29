Vinícius Jr.‘s exceptional 2024, highlighted by winning the FIFA The Best award and helping Real Madrid secure both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles, has made him one of the world’s most sought-after players. As his contract enters its final two years, Real Madrid is preparing to open contract extension talks with the Brazilian winger, addressing the significant interest from Saudi Arabia.

The club’s efforts to secure the player’s future is a demonstration of the club’s confidence in the player’s ability and its commitment to securing its position at the highest levels of the game.

Signed at the age of 18, Vinícius Jr. initially earned a modest annual salary of €1.5 million. His contract renewal in October 2023, however, included a substantial pay raise and a remarkable €1 billion release clause, highlighting his value to the club.

Despite this significant increase, his salary remains below some key figures in the squad, such as David Alaba, prompting Vinícius Jr. to seek parity with other top earners, such as Kylian Mbappé. The substantial increase and the inclusion of a record-breaking release clause demonstrate the importance of the player to the club’s strategy. The release clause is the highest in the history of the sport.

Saudi Arabia’s continued pursuit of Vinícius Jr.

Saudi Arabia’s interest in Vinícius Jr. was made clear last summer when Al-Ahli reportedly offered a contract that would have made him the highest-paid athlete in history. Real Madrid immediately dismissed this offer, pointing to the player’s significant release clause. Despite this rejection, reports suggest that Saudi clubs intend to pursue Vinícius Jr. again in the summer of 2025.

A long-term contract exceeding €1 billion, including salary and bonuses, has been speculated, though exact figures remain unconfirmed. The persistence of Saudi Arabian clubs highlights the significant investment that is being made into the Saudi Pro League. The high value placed on Vinícius Jr. also serves as an indication of his significance to the world of soccer.

Recognizing Vinícius Jr.’s irreplaceable value, Real Madrid plans to act decisively next summer to ensure his long-term future at the Bernabéu. The club typically initiates contract renewal talks when players enter the final two years of their deals, particularly those integral to the team’s success